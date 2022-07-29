MiG-21 crash in Barmer: Flt Lt Advitiya Bal's family urges PM Modi to retire ageing fleet

Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal's family expressed grief over the fact that he died while piloting a "ailing" aircraft rather than "fighting enemies," as he was one of the two IAF pilots who perished in a plane crash on Thursday.

In order to prevent any more loss of young lives, he also pleaded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to quickly retire the whole fleet of outdated MiG-21 aircraft.

The twin-seater MiG-21 trainer aircraft that the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were flying crashed during a training sortie near Barmer on Thursday night, killing both of them. The second pilot was Wing Commander M. Rana of Himachal Pradesh.

"Our child was passionate about fighting enemies on the battlefield, but after his death in the crash, his goal will remain unfulfilled," his uncle Karamveer, who is a retired army personnel, said.

"I want to request the prime minister and defence minister to retire the MiG-21 (fleet) so that no more youngsters lose their lives," he added.

Hundreds of people from various parts of Jammu thronged the house of the IAF pilot in Jindermehlu hamlet in the border belt of R S Pura to share the grief of the family members. Several of them said Bal was a "new age role model" for the children of the village and they were proud of his martyrdom.

One of them was Sanjay Singh, who is preparing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination -- gateway for candidates aspiring to join defence forces -- after getting inspired by Bal.

"He was a role model for all of us. Since childhood, he was passionate about becoming a fighter pilot and fulfilled his dream," Singh said.

Bal's father too has served in the Army. Air headquarters has already ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident. MiG-21s were the mainstay of the IAF for a long time. However, the aircraft has had a very poor safety record of late.

In March, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhat said in the Rajya Sabha that 42 defence personnel were killed in accidents involving aircraft and helicopters of the three services in the last five years. The total number of air accidents in the last five years was 45 out of which 29 involved IAF's platforms.

