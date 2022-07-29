Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MiG-21 crash in Barmer: Flt Lt Advitiya Bal's family urges PM Modi to retire ageing fleet

    Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal lost his life while flying a MiG-21 trainer aircraft during a training sortie near Barmer on Thursday.

    Barmer MiG-21 incident: "Advitiya Bal joined IAF to fight enemies, not die in plane crash" snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Barmer, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 9:08 PM IST

    Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal's family expressed grief over the fact that he died while piloting a "ailing" aircraft rather than "fighting enemies," as he was one of the two IAF pilots who perished in a plane crash on Thursday.

    In order to prevent any more loss of young lives, he also pleaded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to quickly retire the whole fleet of outdated MiG-21 aircraft.

    The twin-seater MiG-21 trainer aircraft that the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were flying crashed during a training sortie near Barmer on Thursday night, killing both of them. The second pilot was Wing Commander M. Rana of Himachal Pradesh.

    Also read: MiG-21 'Bison' crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, both pilots killed

    "Our child was passionate about fighting enemies on the battlefield, but after his death in the crash, his goal will remain unfulfilled," his uncle Karamveer, who is a retired army personnel, said. 

    "I want to request the prime minister and defence minister to retire the MiG-21 (fleet) so that no more youngsters lose their lives," he added. 

    Hundreds of people from various parts of Jammu thronged the house of the IAF pilot in Jindermehlu hamlet in the border belt of R S Pura to share the grief of the family members. Several of them said Bal was a "new age role model" for the children of the village and they were proud of his martyrdom. 

    One of them was Sanjay Singh, who is preparing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination -- gateway for candidates aspiring to join defence forces -- after getting inspired by Bal.

    "He was a role model for all of us. Since childhood, he was passionate about becoming a fighter pilot and fulfilled his dream," Singh said. 

    Also read: IAF plans to phase out remaining four MiG-21 squadrons by 2025?

    Bal's father too has served in the Army. Air headquarters has already ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident. MiG-21s were the mainstay of the IAF for a long time. However, the aircraft has had a very poor safety record of late.

    In March, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhat said in the Rajya Sabha that 42 defence personnel were killed in accidents involving aircraft and helicopters of the three services in the last five years. The total number of air accidents in the last five years was 45 out of which 29 involved IAF's platforms.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 9:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IAF plans to phase out remaining four MiG-21 squadrons by 2025 snt

    IAF plans to phase out remaining four MiG-21 squadrons by 2025?

    MiG 21 trainer aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer

    MiG-21 'Bison' crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, both pilots killed

    The 170 cm height issue that ex-Agniveers would face when applying for CAPF jobs

    The 170 cm height issue that ex-Agniveers would face for CAPF job

    From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

    From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

    2 Indian peacekeepers killed in Congo anti-UN protests

    2 Indian peacekeepers killed during anti-UN protests in Congo

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Ben Affleck to return as Batman in Aquaman 2 confirms Jason Momoa drb

    Ben Affleck to return as Batman in 'Aquaman 2'; confirms Jason Momoa

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022, INDW vs AUSW: Renuka Singh spell in vain; Australia women pull off 3-wicket win against India-ayh

    CWG 2022, INDW vs AUSW: Renuka Singh's spell in vain; Australia pulls off 3-wicket win

    Ram Setu Subramanian Swamy to sue Akshay Kumar over falsification drb

    Ram Setu: Subramanian Swamy to sue Akshay Kumar over ‘falsification’

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Ravichandran Ashwin in playing XI; West Indies/Windies opts to field against India-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Ravichandran Ashwin in playing XI; Windies opts to field

    Neena Gupta finds Kartik Aaryan hot and sexy here is why drb

    Neena Gupta finds Kartik Aaryan hot and sexy; here’s why

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon