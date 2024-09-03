Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australia sends advanced EA-18G Growler aircraft, personnel to join India’s Tarang Shakti exercise

    Australia has made a historic move by sending three advanced electronic attack aircraft, the EA-18G Growler, and approximately 120 personnel to participate in the second phase of the multinational air exercise "Tarang Shakti," currently taking place in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

    Australia sends advanced EA-18G Growler aircraft, personnel to join India's Tarang Shakti exercise anr
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 11:34 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    New Delhi: In a first, Australia has sent its 3 advanced electronic attack aircraft “EA-18G Growler” and about 120 personnel to India to participate in the second phase of the multinational air exercise “Tarang Shakti”, underway at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The air exercise Tarang Shakti commenced on August 30 is witnessing daredevil stunts of fighter jets from Greece, Singapore, the US and the UAE.

    Helicopter from Indian Coast Guard missing off Gujarat; search ongoing after wreckage found

    In a statement, the Australian defence ministry said: “The Royal Australian Air Force has sent combat aircraft to India in support of a multinational exercise for the first time.”

    This is the first time India has conducted largest ever Exercise Tarang Shakti, with 11 participating nations and 18 observer nations attending.

    Royal Australian AirChief Air Marshal Stephen Chappell said Australia’s participation in Exercise Tarang Shakti demonstrated a commitment to supporting regional partners and fostering international cooperation to address shared security challenges.

    “India is a top-tier security partner for Australia, and through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Australia and India, the Government is continuing to prioritise practical and tangible cooperation that directly contributes to Indo-Pacific stability,” Air Marshal Chappell said.

    “Participation in international exercises such as Tarang Shakti 24, showcases our advanced capabilities that ensure rapid response and adaptability to emerging threats and security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

    “Exercise Tarang Shakti 24 will provide our aviators with the opportunity to develop interoperability with foreign militaries, develop a mutual understanding of tactical operations, and foster international relations.”

    Bangladesh was supposed to take part in the exercise with its transport aircraft C-130J but had to cancel the plan at the last moment. The Bangladesh Air Force is now participating with its personnel only.  Sri Lanka is participating with its C-130J aircraft.

    IAF's combat power to soar: Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore deal for 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Helicopter from Indian Coast Guard missing off Gujarat; search ongoing after wreckage found AJR

    Helicopter from Indian Coast Guard missing off Gujarat; search ongoing after wreckage found

    IAFs combat power to soar: Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore deal for 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI AJR

    IAF's combat power to soar: Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore deal for 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI

    Indian Army transformation: Outdated courses removed, focus shifts to contemporary technologies AJR

    Indian Army transformation: Outdated courses removed, focus shifts to contemporary technologies

    Soldier injured in shooting near Sunjuwan Military Station, search operations underway AJR

    Soldier injured in shooting near Sunjuwan Military Station, search operations underway

    Make in India' gains momentum as Army canteens drop imports, revive local brands AJR

    'Make in India' gains momentum as Army canteens drop imports, revive local brands

    Recent Stories

    Firing outside AP Dhillon's house: New videos show black truck, car burnt in driveway (WATCH) shk

    Firing outside AP Dhillon's house: New videos show black truck, car burnt in driveway (WATCH)

    Unbelievable Meet Daisuke Hori, the Japanese man who has slept for only 30 minutes per day for 12 years gcw

    Unbelievable! Meet Daisuke Hori, the Japanese man who has slept for only 30 minutes per day for 12 years

    Karnataka motorists warned of heavy fines for missing HSRP number plates after September 15 vkp

    Karnataka motorists warned of heavy fines for missing HSRP number plates after September 15

    Adani Power to Tata Motors: Stocks to watch on September 03 RKK

    Adani Power to Tata Motors: Stocks to watch on September 03

    Helicopter from Indian Coast Guard missing off Gujarat; search ongoing after wreckage found AJR

    Helicopter from Indian Coast Guard missing off Gujarat; search ongoing after wreckage found

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon