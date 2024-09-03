Australia sends advanced EA-18G Growler aircraft, personnel to join India’s Tarang Shakti exercise

Australia has made a historic move by sending three advanced electronic attack aircraft, the EA-18G Growler, and approximately 120 personnel to participate in the second phase of the multinational air exercise "Tarang Shakti," currently taking place in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

New Delhi: In a first, Australia has sent its 3 advanced electronic attack aircraft “EA-18G Growler” and about 120 personnel to India to participate in the second phase of the multinational air exercise “Tarang Shakti”, underway at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The air exercise Tarang Shakti commenced on August 30 is witnessing daredevil stunts of fighter jets from Greece, Singapore, the US and the UAE.

In a statement, the Australian defence ministry said: “The Royal Australian Air Force has sent combat aircraft to India in support of a multinational exercise for the first time.”

This is the first time India has conducted largest ever Exercise Tarang Shakti, with 11 participating nations and 18 observer nations attending.

Royal Australian AirChief Air Marshal Stephen Chappell said Australia’s participation in Exercise Tarang Shakti demonstrated a commitment to supporting regional partners and fostering international cooperation to address shared security challenges.

“India is a top-tier security partner for Australia, and through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Australia and India, the Government is continuing to prioritise practical and tangible cooperation that directly contributes to Indo-Pacific stability,” Air Marshal Chappell said.

“Participation in international exercises such as Tarang Shakti 24, showcases our advanced capabilities that ensure rapid response and adaptability to emerging threats and security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Exercise Tarang Shakti 24 will provide our aviators with the opportunity to develop interoperability with foreign militaries, develop a mutual understanding of tactical operations, and foster international relations.”

Bangladesh was supposed to take part in the exercise with its transport aircraft C-130J but had to cancel the plan at the last moment. The Bangladesh Air Force is now participating with its personnel only. Sri Lanka is participating with its C-130J aircraft.

