Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Helicopter from Indian Coast Guard missing off Gujarat; search ongoing after wreckage found

    The helicopter was launched for medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew onboard Indian Flagged Motor Tanker Hari Leela, about 45 kms from Porbandar into sea. The mission was launched in response to a request received from the Master of the vessel.

    Helicopter from Indian Coast Guard missing off Gujarat; search ongoing after wreckage found AJR
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 11:14 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

    Indian Coast Guard advanced light helicopter Dhruv, onboard 4 crew, went missing on Monday night in the Arabian Sea near Porbandar in Gujarat. So far one crew has been recovered and search for remaining 03 crew is underway. Aircraft wreckage has been located, an official said.

    The helicopter was launched for medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew onboard Indian Flagged Motor Tanker Hari Leela, about 45 kms from Porbandar into sea.

    IAF's combat power to soar: Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore deal for 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI

    The mission was launched in response to a request received from the Master of the vessel.

    In a statement, the ICG said: “Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)  which saved 67 lives during recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat was launched around 2300 Hrs on 02 September 24 for medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew onboard Indian Flagged Motor Tanker Hari Leela, about 45 kms from Porbandar into sea, in response to a request received from the Master of the vessel.

    ICG ALH helicopter with 04  air crew onboard, during the said operation reportedly was forced to make an emergency landing at sea.”

    The incident happened whilst the helicopter was approaching the vessel for the evacuation, it said.

    Presently , ICG has pressed 04 ships, and two aircraft for search operation.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pune traffic diversions in place for President Murmu's visit to Symbiosis University today AJR

    Pune traffic diversions in place for President Murmu's visit to Symbiosis University today

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 431 September 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 431 September 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

    Weather woes in Chennai: Rainfall and thunderstorms lead to train cancellations AJR

    Weather woes in Chennai: Rainfall and thunderstorms lead to train cancellations

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: There is a power group; AMMA lacks spine, says actress Padmapriya anr

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: There is a power group; AMMA lacks spine, says actress Padmapriya

    IAFs combat power to soar: Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore deal for 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI AJR

    IAF's combat power to soar: Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore deal for 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI

    Recent Stories

    Adani Power to Tata Motors: Stocks to watch on September 03 RKK

    Adani Power to Tata Motors: Stocks to watch on September 03

    Amitabh Bachchan once refused payment for his role in a Kandahar Hijack film; Know why RTM

    Amitabh Bachchan once refused payment for his role in a Kandahar Hijack film; Know why

    Overwhelmed with the love....', Patralekhaa shares BTS photos from 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' sets; check ATG

    'Overwhelmed with the love....', Patralekhaa shares BTS photos from 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' sets; check

    Pune traffic diversions in place for President Murmu's visit to Symbiosis University today AJR

    Pune traffic diversions in place for President Murmu's visit to Symbiosis University today

    Has your Crush blocked you on Whatsapp? Here's how to find out! vkp

    Has your Crush blocked you on Whatsapp? Here's how to find out!

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon