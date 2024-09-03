Helicopter from Indian Coast Guard missing off Gujarat; search ongoing after wreckage found

The helicopter was launched for medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew onboard Indian Flagged Motor Tanker Hari Leela, about 45 kms from Porbandar into sea. The mission was launched in response to a request received from the Master of the vessel.

Indian Coast Guard advanced light helicopter Dhruv, onboard 4 crew, went missing on Monday night in the Arabian Sea near Porbandar in Gujarat. So far one crew has been recovered and search for remaining 03 crew is underway. Aircraft wreckage has been located, an official said.

The helicopter was launched for medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew onboard Indian Flagged Motor Tanker Hari Leela, about 45 kms from Porbandar into sea.

IAF's combat power to soar: Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore deal for 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI

The mission was launched in response to a request received from the Master of the vessel.

In a statement, the ICG said: “Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) which saved 67 lives during recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat was launched around 2300 Hrs on 02 September 24 for medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew onboard Indian Flagged Motor Tanker Hari Leela, about 45 kms from Porbandar into sea, in response to a request received from the Master of the vessel.

ICG ALH helicopter with 04 air crew onboard, during the said operation reportedly was forced to make an emergency landing at sea.”

The incident happened whilst the helicopter was approaching the vessel for the evacuation, it said.

Presently , ICG has pressed 04 ships, and two aircraft for search operation.

Latest Videos