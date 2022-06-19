Agnipath scheme: No rollback, no space for arson, no place for indiscipline and more

Additional Secretary Lt. Gen. Anil Puri, Department of Military Affairs (DMA), says no rollback of the Agnipath recruitment scheme would take place.

A top military official on Sunday informed that no rollback of the Agnipath recruitment scheme would take place, adding that it is a progressive step towards national security. As the protests intensified in various parts of the country, Additional Secretary Lt. Gen. Anil Puri, Department of Military Affairs (DMA), also informed that recruitment of soldiers would increase to over one lakh in the future under the scheme. He added that the Centre would start recruiting 46,000 Army aspirants to 'analyse' the Agnipath scheme.

Here's a look at the top 10 highlights from Lt Gen Anil Puri's press briefing:

1. No rollback of Agnipath scheme. Why should it be rolled back. It is the only progressive step to make the country young. Why is it being made young? We are tinkering with 'Desh ki raksha'. There is no space. For example - do you know how many casualties take place due to health conditions in high altitudes? Go and read, then you will realise why 'young' is needed.

2. Indian Army's foundation in the discipline. No space for arson, or vandalism. Every individual will give a certificate that they were not part of a protest or vandalism. Police verification is 100%, and no one can join without that.

3. If any FIR is lodged against them, they can't join. They (aspirants) will be asked to write as part of the enrollment form that they were not part of the arson. Their police verification will be done.

4. We had not anticipated the recent violence over this scheme. There is no place for indiscipline in the Armed Forces. All candidates will have to give a written pledge that they did not indulge in any arson/violence.

5. This reform was long pending. We want to bring youthfulness and experience with this reform. Today, a large number of jawan are in their 30s and officers are getting command much later than in the past.

6. Around 17,600 people are taking premature retirement from the three Services every year. No one ever tried to ask them what they will do after retirement.

7. Our intake of 'Agniveers' will go up to 1.25 lakhs in near future and will not remain at 46,000 which is the present figure.

8. In next 4-5 years, our intake (of soldiers) will be 50,000-60,000 & will increase to 90,000 - 1 lakh subsequently. We've started small at 46,000 to analyse the scheme...and to build up infra capacity.

9. The announcements regarding the reservations for 'Agniveers' announced by the different ministries and departments was pre-planned and not in reaction to the arson that happened after Agnipath scheme announcement.

10. 'Agniveers' will get a compensation for Rs 1 crore if he sacrifices his life in service of the nation. The 'Agniveers' would get the same allowance in areas like Siachen and other areas which are applicable to the regular soldiers serving at present. No discrimination against them in service conditions.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the three service chiefs amid escalating protests against the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme in several parts of the country. The defence minister on Saturday approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the jobs in various organisations under the ministry for recruits under the 'Agnipath' scheme if they meet the requisite eligibility criteria.

The Home Ministry also announced 10 per cent reservations for 'Agniveers' in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles following completion of their four-year tenure under the new recruitment scheme.

The Indian Air Force on Sunday came out with details of the new scheme. The Indian Navy and the Army are expected to issue similar details soon.

Senior military officials said that the three services are planning to deploy the first batches of recruits under the new scheme both in operational and non-operational roles by June next year.

In an attempt to pacify the protesters, the government on Thursday night increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the 'Agnipath' scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022.

Unveiling the scheme on Tuesday, the government said youths between the ages of 17 and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.

The youths to be recruited under the new scheme would be called 'Agniveer'. A major objective of the scheme is to bring down the average age of military personnel and cut ballooning salary and pension bills.

The announcement of the new scheme came in the backdrop of recruitments into the military remaining stalled over the coronavirus pandemic for over two years. The Army recruits 50,000 to 60,000 soldiers annually. However, the recruitment could not take place for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)