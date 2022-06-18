Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    10 per cent jobs at defence ministry reserved for 'Agniveers'

    The 10 per cent reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 18, 2022, 2:53 PM IST

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the Defence Ministry for ‘Agniveers’ meeting requisite eligibility criteria.

    Also Read: Agnipath scheme explained: Eligibility, rank, pay, facilities and more

    This reservation would be in addition to the existing reservation for ex-servicemen.

    Giving further details, Rajnath Sigh said: "Necessary amendments to relevant recruitment rules will be undertaken to implement these provisions. Defence Public Sector Undertakings will be advised to make similar amendments to their respective recruitment rules. Necessary age relaxation provision will also be made."

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2022, 2:57 PM IST
