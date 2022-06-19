Agnipath scheme: Indian Air Force releases details on recruitment; all you need to know

Agniveers would enjoy a 10 per cent of reservation in the defence ministry, while they will have the same quota in the CAPF and the Assam Rifles under the Union Home Ministry

The Indian Air Force on Sunday announced the details of the Agnipath recruitment system, which will begin on June 24. The programme, which would attract young people into the military for four years, has widespread opposition. Agniveers would enjoy a 10 per cent of reservation in the defence ministry, while they will have the same quota in the CAPF and the Assam Rifles under the Union Home Ministry. The announcements were made in an attempt to calm down the protesters.

Among many other things, the IAF document lists eligibility, educational qualifications, medical standards, assessment, leave, remuneration, life insurance coverage, and so on.

Here are the details as per Indian Air Force:

1) About age limit, educational qualification, and physical standards:

The eligible age range will be 17.5 years to 21 years. The Indian Air Force would issue additional educational qualifications and physical standards.

2) About eligibility: All India and all classes

3) About employability: Agniveers enrolled under this entry may be assigned any duty in the organisation's interest at the discretion of the IAF.

4) About medical standards:

Agniveers must meet the medical eligibility requirements for enrolment in the IAF as they apply to their respective categories/trades. After being placed in Medical Category, no permanent Low Medical Category Agniveer will be eligible to continue his engagement.

5) About uniform:

Agniveers will wear a distinctive insignia on their Uniform during their engagement period to encourage and recognise youth dynamism.

6) About the training:

Individuals who enroll will receive military Training based on organisational requirements.

The enlistment form will need to be completed by the parents of children, according to the IAF document; because the recruiting procedure is open to people under the age of 18 or others, the Agniveers must sign a declaration acknowledging that they have read and understood the scheme's terms and conditions.

"After a four-year term, each Agniveer will return to society, based on organisational criteria and policies adopted by the IAF," according to the document, which also explains the benefits the government will provide 75 per cent who will not be retained.

The document further read, "Agniveers will no longer be eligible for subsequent enlistment in the Armed Forces. The government will have sole authority over selection."

Also Read: Agnipath protests: Train services suspended in Bihar, 'Agniveers' to be inducted in Merchant Navy & more

Also Read: 10 per cent jobs at defence ministry reserved for 'Agniveers'

Also Read: Agnipath scheme explained: Eligibility, rank, pay, facilities and more