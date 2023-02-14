Aero India 2023: US lands more firepower in Bengaluru, 2 B-1B bombers join aircraft line-up

The B-1B, considered the backbone of America's long-range bomber force, carries the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the US Air Force.

The United States expanded its already-massive lineup at the Aero India 2023 with the arrival of two B-1B Lancers from their temporary duty location at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The United States has brought its largest-ever contingent to the Aero India 2023, being held in Bengaluru.

The B-1B Lancer, a supersonic heavy bomber, is capable of carrying out missions worldwide from its bases in the United States, as well as from forward deployed locations. The B-1B, considered the backbone of America's long-range bomber force, carries the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the US Air Force.

Also Read: Aero India 2023: Watching the F-35A Lightning steal the thunder

To recall, the B-1B first landed in India on February 3, 2021, during the Aero Show. Back then, the B-1B had conducted a fly-by on the inaugural day of Aero India 2021, escorted by the Indian Air Force's Tejas fighter aircraft.

Commonly referred to the 'Bone' (for 'B-one'), the return of the long-range, supersonic, heavy bomber to India to be a part of the Aero India 2023 underscores the importance the United States places on the growing strategic partnership with India.

Speaking about the arrival of the B-1B in the Aero India 2023, Major General Julian C Cheater, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the US Air Force, International Affairs, said: "The B-1 offers flexible options to combatant commanders and senior leaders. Greater integration with our allies and partners throughout the region is a positive step towards greater interoperability."

While expressing happiness to see the B-1B making a second appearance in India, Rear Admiral Michael Baker, Defence Attaché at the US Embassy in New Delhi, said, "These bombers made the journey from South Dakota to Guam and then to India to add another exciting dimension to Aero India 2023. It is a long mission to travel from the continental US to the Indian Ocean, but it was worth it to be part of the biggest air show in the region hosted by our Major Defence Partner, India. India and the US continue to deepen defence cooperation. We have two great militaries that are even better when we work together."

Also Read: Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces