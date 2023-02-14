Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Asianet Newsable speaks to Raghav Reddy, Managing Director of Absolute Composites, which is showcasing the Jet Suit MK-1 at the Aero India 2023. The jet suit is in reckoning with the defence ministry's contract for jet suits. Vipin Vijayan reports from Aero India 2023

    The defence ministry had recently issued a Request For Proposal for 48 jet Pack suits to be bought for the Indian armed forces under emergency procurement. The ministry mandates that the jet pack suit must have a modern propulsion system and a maximum speed of at least 50 kilometres per hour. One Indian manufacturer, Absolute Composites, is in the reckoning for the contract, which the defence ministry intends to conclude by March. Asianet Newsable caught up with Raghav Reddy, Managing Director of Absolute Composites, who gave more insight into the company's Jet Suit MK-1. Watch the interview

