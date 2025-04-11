Operation Brahma: Robotic mules, nano drones deployed for high-tech earthquake relief in Myanmar (WATCH)

Read Full Article

India has stepped up its humanitarian assistance to Myanmar in the wake of the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake by deploying cutting-edge robotic mules (Multi-Utility Legged Equipment) and nano drones for search and rescue operations under Operation Brahma.

As part of a rapidly evolving relief mission, the Indian Army's Signal Detachment has introduced robotic technologies like SAR (Search and Rescue) robotic mules and nano drones to navigate damaged structures in Myanmar. These systems are being used to assess building safety and search for casualties in disaster zones that are otherwise inaccessible due to structural instability or ongoing aftershocks.

Robotic Mules: India’s New Frontier in Disaster Response

The deployment follows the recent induction of 100 robotic mules by the Indian Army, which are now being field-tested in real-world disaster response scenarios. Built for use in high-altitude and combat zones, these legged robots can climb steep inclines, maneuver through rubble, and operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to +55°C. Each robotic mule can carry a payload of up to 15kg, making it ideal for transporting critical supplies or medical equipment in difficult terrains.

Equipped with electro-optics and infrared sensors, the mules are also capable of object recognition and thermal imaging, allowing them to detect human presence even in low-visibility environments. Their robust design enables them to wade through shallow rivers and debris-filled areas, proving indispensable in the current crisis.

Nano Drones Enhance Search and Rescue Missions

Nano drones, compact yet powerful, have been deployed alongside the mules to enter narrow spaces within collapsed buildings for real-time surveillance and victim location. These drones relay crucial imagery and data to Indian teams on the ground, speeding up rescue and recovery missions.

The advanced tech is part of India’s broader push to modernize its disaster response capabilities, particularly in high-risk zones. While traditional mules still form a crucial part of logistics in mountainous regions, the Army aims to reduce reliance on animal transport by up to 60% by 2030.

The earthquake, which struck on March 28, has so far claimed 3,645 lives and left over 5,000 injured, according to Myanmar’s State Administration Council. Another 148 individuals remain unaccounted for. The latest tremor, a magnitude 4.1 aftershock on April 11, has kept rescue teams on high alert.

Ground Report: Indian Field Hospital in Mandalay

India’s involvement has been comprehensive. The Indian Field Hospital in Mandalay—the worst-hit city—has treated over 1,651 patients as of April 9 and performed seven major and 38 minor surgeries. Engineering and medical teams are also operating in Naypyitaw, assessing structural damage and offering orthopedic aid to patients needing prosthetics.

The deployment of robotic mules and drones signals a new era in India’s disaster relief strategy, where humanitarian efforts are increasingly complemented by advanced technology. With neighbouring China already fielding robotic dogs in military operations, India’s latest initiative may also reflect a broader regional shift toward tech-driven responses in both military and humanitarian domains.

As Myanmar continues to reel under the impact of the quake amid an ongoing civil war and a worsening humanitarian crisis, India's high-tech relief operations offer a beacon of hope—and a glimpse into the future of disaster management.

