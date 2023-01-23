Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    21 Param Vir Chakra awardees who will be immortalised at Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Parakram Diwas

    The largest unnamed island will be named after Major Somnath Sharma, the first Param Vir Chakra awardee. The second largest unnamed island will bear the name of Subedar Karam Singh, the second Param Vir Chakra awardee.

    21 Param Vir Chakra awardees who will be immortalised at Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Parakram Diwas
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on Parakram Diwas, name the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees. To recall, Prime Minister Modi had, during a visit to the Andaman & Nicobar islands in 2018, renamed Ross Islands as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep. 

    Also Read: NSG Calendar 2023: STUNNING photos that capture elite commandos in action

    The exercise was undertaken to honour the contributions and memories of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and revisit the historical significance of the islands. Back then, Havelock Island and Neil Island too were renamed Swaraj Dweep and Shaheed Dweep.

    The decision to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of the island group after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees is aimed at paying due respect and recognising the efforts of the country's real-life heroes. According to the government, the gesture is a special tribute to the heroes who made difficult sacrifices to protect the country's integrity and sovereignty.

    The largest unnamed island will be named after Major Somnath Sharma, the first Param Vir Chakra awardee. The second largest unnamed island will bear the name of Subedar Karam Singh, the second Param Vir Chakra awardee.

    Let us take a look at the complete list of 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, after whom the unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar will now be known.
     
    1) Major Somnath Sharma
    2) Subedar and Honorary Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh
    3) Second Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane
    4) Nayak Jadunath Singh
    5) Company Havildar Major Piru Singh
    6) Capt GS Salaria
    7) Lt Col (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa
    8) Subedar Joginder Singh
    9) Major Shaitan Singh
    10) CQMH. Abdul Hamid
    11) Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore
    12) Lance Naik Albert Ekka
    13) Major Hoshiar Singh
    14) 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal
    15) Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon
    16) Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran
    17) Naib Subedar Bana Singh
    18) Captain Vikram Batra
    19) Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey
    20) Subedar Major (then Rifleman) Sanjay Kumar
    21) Subedar Major Retd (Honorary Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav

    Also Read: Introducing Veer, India's first electric Military Utility Vehicle

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union Budget 2023: Defence and aerospace industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Union Budget 2023: Defence and aerospace industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    IAF to hold massive five-day exercise near border with China

    IAF to hold massive five-day exercise near border with China

    Republic Day 2023: Agniveers to be part of Naval marching contingent at parade?

    Republic Day 2023: Agniveers to be part of Naval marching contingent at parade?

    Meet Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, the officer who will lead Navy contingent at Republic Day 2023 parade

    Meet Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, the officer who will lead Navy contingent at Republic Day 2023 parade

    Republic Day 2023: Indian Navy tableau to showcase Make in India and 'Nari Shakti'

    Republic Day 2023: Indian Navy tableau to showcase Make in India and 'Nari Shakti'

    Recent Stories

    Is Alia Bhatt PREGNANT again ? Here the truth RBA

    Is Alia Bhatt PREGNANT again? Here’s the truth

    Kartik Aaryan is '100% single', actor opens about dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday RBA

    Kartik Aaryan is '100% single', actor opens about dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday

    Parakram Diwas: PM Modi to inaugurate model of Netaji memorial; name 21 Andaman islands today January 23 - adt

    Parakram Diwas: PM Modi to inaugurate model of Netaji memorial; name 21 Andaman islands today

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas chilling at Malibu beach with daughter Malti Marie; check out cute pictures RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas chilling at Malibu beach with daughter Malti Marie; check out cute pictures

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding update: The couple to get married at 4 pm today; read for more details RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding update: The couple to get married at 4 pm today; read for more details

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon