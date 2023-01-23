21 Param Vir Chakra awardees who will be immortalised at Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Parakram Diwas

The largest unnamed island will be named after Major Somnath Sharma, the first Param Vir Chakra awardee. The second largest unnamed island will bear the name of Subedar Karam Singh, the second Param Vir Chakra awardee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on Parakram Diwas, name the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees. To recall, Prime Minister Modi had, during a visit to the Andaman & Nicobar islands in 2018, renamed Ross Islands as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep.

Also Read: NSG Calendar 2023: STUNNING photos that capture elite commandos in action

The exercise was undertaken to honour the contributions and memories of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and revisit the historical significance of the islands. Back then, Havelock Island and Neil Island too were renamed Swaraj Dweep and Shaheed Dweep.

The decision to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of the island group after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees is aimed at paying due respect and recognising the efforts of the country's real-life heroes. According to the government, the gesture is a special tribute to the heroes who made difficult sacrifices to protect the country's integrity and sovereignty.

The largest unnamed island will be named after Major Somnath Sharma, the first Param Vir Chakra awardee. The second largest unnamed island will bear the name of Subedar Karam Singh, the second Param Vir Chakra awardee.

Let us take a look at the complete list of 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, after whom the unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar will now be known.



1) Major Somnath Sharma

2) Subedar and Honorary Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh

3) Second Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane

4) Nayak Jadunath Singh

5) Company Havildar Major Piru Singh

6) Capt GS Salaria

7) Lt Col (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa

8) Subedar Joginder Singh

9) Major Shaitan Singh

10) CQMH. Abdul Hamid

11) Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore

12) Lance Naik Albert Ekka

13) Major Hoshiar Singh

14) 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal

15) Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon

16) Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran

17) Naib Subedar Bana Singh

18) Captain Vikram Batra

19) Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey

20) Subedar Major (then Rifleman) Sanjay Kumar

21) Subedar Major Retd (Honorary Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav

Also Read: Introducing Veer, India's first electric Military Utility Vehicle