    NSG Calendar 2023: STUNNING photos that capture elite commandos in action

    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 8:05 AM IST

    Sixteen pages of breathtaking visuals capturing the glory of the elite Black Cat Commandos. The absolutely stunning images -- shot by ace photographers Pravin Talan and Rupali Saagar -- cover the NSG commandos in action. 

    Let's take a look at the stunning shots that made it to the now-hugely viral NSG Calendar 2023

    Photographer: Pravin Talan

    UNTIL THE LAST BREATH 
    An NSG commando shows the Spiderman technique for building entry.

    The NSG was raised in 1984 as a federal contingency force with the primary mandate to undertake specific anti-terrorist and anti-hijack operations.

    Photographer: Pravin Talan

    DEFYING FEAR IN THE AIR 
    An NSG team executes aircraft intervention during a counter-hijack drill

    The history of NSG is replete with glorious instances of successful anti-terrorist operations conducted with professional elan and competence, which does not need reiteration here. 

    Photographer: Pravin Talan

    STRONG, SWIFT & SURE 
    A glimpse of an NSG team executing a Metro train intervention

    The NSG Training Centre is a centre of excellence and has been instrumental in capacity-building of other police forces, including those from friendly foreign countries

    Photographer: Rupali Saagar

    EYE OF THE TIGRESS 
    A female commando during the strenuous obstacle course training crawling through barbed wires.

    Talking about the inclusion of a female commando under training for the first time in the calendar, associate photographer Rupali Saagar said, "it is incredible to see women soldiers creating new milestones and a true honour to capture their undying spirit." Incidentally, Rupali is, to date, the only women action photographer to have covered various special forces across the country.

    Photographer: Pravin Talan

    WALL OF PROTECTION
    A protection team evacuates a VIP during a mock drill

    The close-protection force of the NSG compares with the best in the business.

    Photographer: Pravin Talan

    THE FEARLESS DIFFUSERS 
    A bomb disposal team member wearing a bomb suit during a mission

    Over the years, the NSG has developed cutting-edge Post Blast Operation and Analysis (PBOA) expertise.

    Photographer: Pravin Talan

    NO ENEMY TOO FAR
    An NSG commando takes aim with a light machine gun equipped with a sight

    Talking about the calendar, Pravin Talan said that his sole mission now is to inspire the youth, create awareness about 'real heroes' across various services, and bring out their immense contribution to nation-building and securing the lives of its citizens. They are the real heroes.

    Photographer: Pravin Talan

    DARE THE STARES
    A fully-equipped surveillance team during an operation.

    Officers and personnel of NSG, a unique amalgam of the best from the army, the para-military and the police forces, are ever ready for service to the nation with utmost commitment and dedication.

    Photographer: Pravin Talan

    FEROCIOUS FOR FOES 
    Room intervention with K9 Belgian Malinois. They are considered to be amongst the best assault dogs in the world.

    Photographer: Pravin Talan

    THE OMNIPRESENT 
    An NSG team engages in joint training with the Indian Coast Guard using hovercrafts. For deployment, NSG commandos are trained extensively with multiple organizations for swift movement through land, air or sea.

    Photographer: Pravin Talan

    HIT TO KILL
    The hit stack during an intervention

    The NSG also provides immediate backup support to all important national and international events.

    Photographer: Pravin Talan

    THE STEEL STALLION 
    NSG Commandos execute an intervention with a 'Sherpa' during a night operation

    The NSG calendar 2023 was released by NSG Director General M A Ganapathy on the eve of the Army Day.

    AK203 assault rifle manufacturing begins; first batch from Korwa plant expected by March

    Auto Expo 2023: Introducing Veer, India's first electric Military Utility Vehicle

    Army has further strengthened preparations for future wars: CoAS Gen Manoj Pande on Army Day 2023

    Army Day 2023 Annual Parade moved out of Delhi for the first time since 1949 gcw

    Army Day 2023: Nation salutes the Indian Army and its personnel

