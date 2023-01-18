NSG Calendar 2023: STUNNING photos that capture elite commandos in action
Sixteen pages of breathtaking visuals capturing the glory of the elite Black Cat Commandos. The absolutely stunning images -- shot by ace photographers Pravin Talan and Rupali Saagar -- cover the NSG commandos in action.
Let's take a look at the stunning shots that made it to the now-hugely viral NSG Calendar 2023
Photographer: Pravin Talan
UNTIL THE LAST BREATH
An NSG commando shows the Spiderman technique for building entry.
The NSG was raised in 1984 as a federal contingency force with the primary mandate to undertake specific anti-terrorist and anti-hijack operations.
Photographer: Pravin Talan
DEFYING FEAR IN THE AIR
An NSG team executes aircraft intervention during a counter-hijack drill
The history of NSG is replete with glorious instances of successful anti-terrorist operations conducted with professional elan and competence, which does not need reiteration here.
Photographer: Pravin Talan
STRONG, SWIFT & SURE
A glimpse of an NSG team executing a Metro train intervention
The NSG Training Centre is a centre of excellence and has been instrumental in capacity-building of other police forces, including those from friendly foreign countries
Photographer: Rupali Saagar
EYE OF THE TIGRESS
A female commando during the strenuous obstacle course training crawling through barbed wires.
Talking about the inclusion of a female commando under training for the first time in the calendar, associate photographer Rupali Saagar said, "it is incredible to see women soldiers creating new milestones and a true honour to capture their undying spirit." Incidentally, Rupali is, to date, the only women action photographer to have covered various special forces across the country.
Photographer: Pravin Talan
WALL OF PROTECTION
A protection team evacuates a VIP during a mock drill
The close-protection force of the NSG compares with the best in the business.
Photographer: Pravin Talan
THE FEARLESS DIFFUSERS
A bomb disposal team member wearing a bomb suit during a mission
Over the years, the NSG has developed cutting-edge Post Blast Operation and Analysis (PBOA) expertise.
Photographer: Pravin Talan
NO ENEMY TOO FAR
An NSG commando takes aim with a light machine gun equipped with a sight
Talking about the calendar, Pravin Talan said that his sole mission now is to inspire the youth, create awareness about 'real heroes' across various services, and bring out their immense contribution to nation-building and securing the lives of its citizens. They are the real heroes.
Photographer: Pravin Talan
DARE THE STARES
A fully-equipped surveillance team during an operation.
Officers and personnel of NSG, a unique amalgam of the best from the army, the para-military and the police forces, are ever ready for service to the nation with utmost commitment and dedication.
Photographer: Pravin Talan
FEROCIOUS FOR FOES
Room intervention with K9 Belgian Malinois. They are considered to be amongst the best assault dogs in the world.
Photographer: Pravin Talan
THE OMNIPRESENT
An NSG team engages in joint training with the Indian Coast Guard using hovercrafts. For deployment, NSG commandos are trained extensively with multiple organizations for swift movement through land, air or sea.
Photographer: Pravin Talan
HIT TO KILL
The hit stack during an intervention
The NSG also provides immediate backup support to all important national and international events.
Photographer: Pravin Talan
THE STEEL STALLION
NSG Commandos execute an intervention with a 'Sherpa' during a night operation
The NSG calendar 2023 was released by NSG Director General M A Ganapathy on the eve of the Army Day.