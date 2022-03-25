Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tuberculosis in Covid-recovered patients: Doctors say do not ignore symptoms

    If you are facing persistent cough, fever, breathing issues, weight loss and other symptoms, and if you have had Covid infection during the second wave, get yourselves checked with a pulmonologist -- it may be a sign of Tuberculosis.

    Tuberculosis in Covid-recovered patients Doctors say do not ignore symptoms
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 25, 2022, 6:42 PM IST

    If you are facing persistent cough, fever, breathing issues, weight loss and other symptoms, and if you have had Covid infection during the second wave, get yourselves checked with a pulmonologist -- it may be a sign of Tuberculosis.

    Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, while addressing a programme to mark World Tuberculosis Day on Thursday, had mentioned that the state had subjected 25 lakh people to tests after the second wave and learnt that 144 patients had Tuberculosis.

    'We were the first state to screen all covid-recovered patients. Out of 25 lakh people, 144 people were infected with Tuberculosis. More research is being done, as this is a fresh finding. Tuberculosis was detected in them after Covid. So I am calling for more research in this regard. I have asked for a report on this from experts. Our government is very serious about it," said the Minister.

    The minister further said the aim of the state government is to make Karnataka Tuberculosis-free by 2025.

    Echoing similar sentiments, noted Pulmonologist and Covid expert committee member KS Satish told Asianet Newsable: "In the second wave -- 'Delta variant' -- it was very serious. That led to lowered immunity and some of the medicines we were given like immunomodulators and steroids led to an increase in Tuberculosis. The Ministry of Health also came out with a circular that treated patients who have required hospital admission and who have severe covid should be screened for Tuberculosis." 

    "It was not for everyone; this was only for those who had severe symptoms of Covid-19," he added.

    However, Dr CN Manjunath, cardiologist and Covid-19 expert committee member, said that it is difficult to draw any conclusion right now as more research is needed in this regard. He, however, stressed that Tuberculosis infects people if they have compromised immunity. 

    "It can be a coincidence too. Difficult to arrive at that conclusion as more research is needed whenever there is a compromised immunity, people can be infected with Tuberculosis. One of the reasons why Tuberculosis has gone on in the United States and European nations is because of HIV infections. It is very difficult to connect with Covid and Tuberculosis."

    Symptoms of Tuberculosis

    Doctors say that if a person has a pulmonary issue or breathing issues, night sweats, decreased weight, persistent cough, and continuous fever cough with blood, the individual should not ignore as these are symptoms associated with Tuberculosis.

    Treatment

    Once diagnosed, the treatment must be started immediately. According to Dr Satish, there is a fixed six-month-long treatment with a combination of four drugs and one must not be irregular during the treatment as it can prove fatal.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2022, 6:42 PM IST
