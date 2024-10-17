Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 Essential vitamins for strong bones and teeth

    Including vitamin and mineral-rich foods in your diet is crucial for strong bones and teeth. While calcium is often emphasized, certain vitamins also play a vital role in maintaining their health.

    5 Essential vitamins for strong bones and teeth
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

    Maintaining healthy bones and teeth requires special attention to your diet. Incorporating vitamin and mineral-rich foods is the first step. While many focus on calcium-rich foods, certain vitamins also contribute significantly to bone and teeth health. Let's explore these essential vitamins.

    1. Vitamin A

    Vitamin A is crucial for bone and teeth health, especially for protecting tooth enamel. Include vitamin A-rich foods like carrots, sweet potatoes, watermelon, papaya, and leafy greens in your diet.

    2. Vitamin D

    Vitamin D helps our body absorb calcium, which is essential for bone and teeth health. Therefore, consuming vitamin D-rich foods like fish, egg yolks, mushrooms, and fatty fish is crucial.

    3. Vitamin C

    Vitamin C not only boosts immunity but also protects bone and teeth health. Include oranges, lemons, broccoli, capsicum, strawberries, and Indian gooseberries in your diet.

    4. Vitamin K

    Vitamin K is essential for blood clotting, lung health, bone health, teeth health, and heart health. Include dairy products, spinach, eggs, moringa leaves, broccoli, and fenugreek in your diet.

    5. Vitamin B12

    Vitamin B12 also aids in calcium absorption. Therefore, consuming vitamin B12-rich foods like eggs, yogurt, leafy greens, and mushrooms benefits bone and teeth health.

    Note: Consult a health professional or nutritionist before making any dietary changes.

