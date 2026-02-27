Nepal's Minister Madhav Chaulagain thanked India for its generous support for the March 5 general elections. He called the polls historic and expressed confidence in their success. He also urged international cooperation on climate change.

Nepal's Minister for Forests and Environment, Madhav Prasad Chaulagain, said India has been a generous and supportive partner as the country prepares for its March 5 general elections, the first since the 2025 youth-led anti-corruption protests that toppled the previous government.

International Cooperation for Historic Polls

Speaking to ANI, Chaulagain said, "India has been a very close partner because we are neighbours, not just at the people-to-people level, but also from government to government. Recently, with elections coming up next week, India has been a generous and supportive partner, helping ensure that everything is in place on time and providing resources as well."

"Other countries have also extended good cooperation, especially given the troubled period a few months ago. We are now almost ready to conduct this historic election, thanks to the partnership and support we have received," he said.

Chaulagain said the country is set for general elections, with security and resources in place and strong international support. "The global community, including us, was sceptical about whether the elections could be held on time. But now, we are focused on providing adequate security and resources, with support from other countries. Everything is running smoothly, and the elections are in full swing. We are very hopeful that the elections will be completed successfully and on time, which would be historic," Chaulagain said

"It shows the resilience of the Nepalese people; despite past turmoil, they are participating in the democratic process and carrying on their normal lives. At the same time, there are some concerns about governance from previous years, particularly regarding municipalities and political issues, but we are learning from these experiences and see a very bright future ahead," he said.

Climate Change a 'Huge Concern'

On the sidelines of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2026, Chaulagain highlighted the immediate impact of climate change on the country's mountains and biodiversity, emphasising the importance of international cooperation to address these challenges.

"Climate change, especially in the mountain areas, is a huge concern for Nepal, which has a rich biodiversity concentration... We are not the major emitters, but we are facing the challenges caused by the emitters. Forums and summits like this provide a platform to raise our voice, share our issues, and collaborate with countries facing similar challenges from climate change. This also enables South-South collaboration. The platform not only provides opportunities for cooperation but also allows for the exchange of ideas, knowledge, and research outcomes. In this way, it provides a good opportunity for us to share our concerns," he said.

Call for 'Mountain-to-Ocean' Approach

Further, Chaulagain stressed the urgent need for a "mountain-to-ocean" approach to tackle melting glaciers and climate impacts.

"Regarding the mountain agenda, we share the Hindu Kush mountain range. Previously, this was not a major agenda item even in global forums, but recently, the mountain agenda has become a priority. In Nepal, we are focusing on this because we have some of the tallest mountains in the world, even the top 10 to top 14 peaks are in Nepal," he said.

"We are greatly concerned that these mountains and glaciers are melting. As they melt, the effects are not limited to Nepal but also impact downstream countries, coastal areas, and oceans. There is now a critical need for a mountain-to-ocean approach, which requires a multilateral response to address these issues. This is how forums like this are helpful," he said. (ANI)