The MEA held a Regional Passport Office (RPO) Conference for the Southern Region, chaired by Secretary Sripriya Ranganathan, to review the functioning of passport services and suggest measures to further enhance service standards for Indian nationals.

MEA Reviews Passport Services in Southern Region

The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared that a Regional Passport Office (RPO) Conference for the Southern Region was held on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Secretary (CPV & OIA) Sripriya Ranganathan. She was joined by Joint Secretary (PSP) and Chief Passport Officer BS Mubarak, along with other officers from the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) Division.

During the conference, the officials reviewed the work of Passport Offices, Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs), and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (PoPSKs) in the Southern Region.

"She carried out a comprehensive review of the functioning of Passport Offices, PSKs, and PoPSKs of the Southern Region and complimented the officers and their teams for their commendable performance. She also suggested measures to further enhance passport service standards for Indian nationals," the post read.

PM Modi Honoured by Israel's Knesset

Meanwhile, a day earlier, Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with the Medal of the Knesset, becoming the first recipient of the honour.

In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "Partnership going from strength to strength ! In a special gesture, PM @narendramodi was bestowed with the Medal of Knesset by the Speaker @AmirOhana. PM @narendramodi is the first recipient of this honour."

The Israeli Parliament on Wednesday conferred the "Speaker of the Knesset Medal" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the highest honour of the Knesset.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India on Friday after a historic two-day state visit to Israel, the first in nine years, during which both countries elevated their bilateral relationship to a Special Strategic Partnership. (ANI)