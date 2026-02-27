PM Modi hailed the Indian Jewish community in Israel as a 'living bridge' during his historic visit. Ties were elevated to a 'Special Strategic Partnership' with 27 agreements signed, and Modi paid tribute at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

PM Modi Engages with Indian Jewish Community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with the members of the Indian Jewish community in Israel and appreciated their remarkable contributions to the country. He called them a living bridge between the two countries. In a post on X PM Modi said, "Interacted with members of the Indian Jewish community. Their deep-rooted connection to India and their remarkable contributions to Israel stand as a living bridge between our two nations." https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2027058433133031782?s=20

On the meeting between PM Modi and the Indian Jewish diaspora, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the community's enduring bond with India, traditions carried across generations and remarkable contributions to Israel serve as a living bridge between our countries. "Their stories of warmth and shared heritage embody the spirit of India-Israel friendship," he added.

Tributes at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial

During his visit to Israel, PM Modi also paid tributes at Yad Vashem. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in a post on X, shared that PM Modi laid a wreath and placed a stone in memory of the victims. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I visited Yad Vashem today. At the Hall of Names, I showed him the names of relatives of my wife Sara who were murdered in the Holocaust. We then held a memorial ceremony, where Prime Minister Modi laid a wreath and placed a stone in memory of the victims. We will never forget." https://x.com/netanyahu/status/2027036102557569296?s=20

On the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs noted in a statement that PM Modi visited the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre - in Jerusalem, and paid tribute to the victims of the Holocaust. Prime Minister participated in a solemn ceremony at the Hall of Remembrance. The ceremony was marked by the poignant recital of the "El Maleh Rahamim" by the Cantor. The Prime Minister also visited the Book of Names Hall, which displays personal stories of the victims of the Holocaust. The visit underscored the deep emotional bond and shared commitment to human values between the people of India and Israel.

Meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog

On Thursday, PM Modi also called upon Israeli President Isaac Herzog. As per the MEA, PM Modi recalled his previous meetings with President Herzog during his visit to Israel in 2017 and in Dubai in 2023.

Strengthening the Special Strategic Partnership

The two leaders noted that the elevation of India-Israel ties to a "Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation and Prosperity" marks a new beginning in bilateral ties and is reflective of the deep trust, shared democratic values and special friendship between the two countries.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the ongoing cooperation in the fields of trade and technology, innovation and enterprise, defence and security, and counter terrorism.

The statement added that the two leaders also discussed regional issues of mutual interest. Expressing support for the Gaza Peace Plan, Prime Minister conveyed his satisfaction at the progress being made with the initiative to achieve peace and stability in West Asia.

Conclusion of Historic Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday concluded his historic visit to Israel, which came after nine years, during which both countries agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a special strategic partnership. The visit saw the signing of 27 agreements spanning innovation, cultural exchange, manufacturing, artificial intelligence and other sectors.

PM Modi departed from Ben-Gurion International Airport, where he was seen off by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu. Also present were Israeli Ambassador to India, Rueven Azar, and Indian Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh. (ANI)