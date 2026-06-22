Andy Burnham has become one of the biggest names in British politics after emerging as a leading contender to replace Keir Starmer as Labour leader and the UK's next Prime Minister. But long before his return to Westminster, Burnham had already earned a nickname that many people across Britain recognise, the "King of the North."

The title sounds like something from the popular TV series Game of Thrones, but in Burnham's case it reflects his political image, his strong connection with northern England and his years of campaigning for Greater Manchester and other northern communities.

The Story Behind the Nickname

The nickname "King of the North" first became widely popular during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

At the time, Andy Burnham was serving as the directly elected Mayor of Greater Manchester. He repeatedly challenged then Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson over COVID restrictions and financial support for areas placed under strict lockdown rules.

Burnham argued that northern cities were being treated unfairly compared with London. He insisted that workers and businesses in Greater Manchester deserved better financial help before accepting tighter restrictions.

His outspoken stand won praise from many people across northern England, who believed he was standing up for their interests against the government in London. The media and political commentators soon began referring to him as the "King of the North" — a playful reference to Game of Thrones, where the title belongs to the ruler of the North.