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From Manchester Mayor to PM Favourite: The Story Behind Andy Burnham's 'King of the North' Nickname
Andy Burnham is known as "King of the North" because of strong defence of northern England, especially during COVID- pandemic when he challenged Boris Johnson over lockdown funding. Game of Thrones-inspired nickname reflects his deep northern roots.
Why Andy Burnham Is Called the 'King of the North'
Andy Burnham has become one of the biggest names in British politics after emerging as a leading contender to replace Keir Starmer as Labour leader and the UK's next Prime Minister. But long before his return to Westminster, Burnham had already earned a nickname that many people across Britain recognise, the "King of the North."
The title sounds like something from the popular TV series Game of Thrones, but in Burnham's case it reflects his political image, his strong connection with northern England and his years of campaigning for Greater Manchester and other northern communities.
The Story Behind the Nickname
The nickname "King of the North" first became widely popular during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
At the time, Andy Burnham was serving as the directly elected Mayor of Greater Manchester. He repeatedly challenged then Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson over COVID restrictions and financial support for areas placed under strict lockdown rules.
Burnham argued that northern cities were being treated unfairly compared with London. He insisted that workers and businesses in Greater Manchester deserved better financial help before accepting tighter restrictions.
His outspoken stand won praise from many people across northern England, who believed he was standing up for their interests against the government in London. The media and political commentators soon began referring to him as the "King of the North" — a playful reference to Game of Thrones, where the title belongs to the ruler of the North.
A Politician Closely Linked to Northern England
The nickname also reflects Burnham's deep roots in northern England.
Born in Merseyside in January 1970, he grew up between Liverpool and Manchester. He joined the Labour Party as a teenager before studying at Cambridge University.
He became the Member of Parliament for Leigh in 2001 and remained the area's MP for 16 years. During that time, he served in several senior government roles, including Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Culture Secretary and Health Secretary under former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
Despite having opportunities to continue his career in Westminster, Burnham chose a different path in 2017 by becoming the first directly elected Mayor of Greater Manchester.
That decision strengthened his image as a politician focused on local communities rather than national political battles.
How the Mayor's Role Changed His Image
Becoming Mayor of Greater Manchester transformed Burnham's public profile.
Instead of being seen simply as another Westminster politician, he became closely associated with transport, housing, policing, healthcare and regional investment across Greater Manchester.
He also pushed for greater powers and funding for English regions, arguing that decisions affecting northern communities should not always be controlled from London.
This approach helped him build support well beyond Labour voters.
A Champion of the Hillsborough Families
Another reason Burnham enjoys strong support across the North is his long-standing campaign for justice following the Hillsborough disaster.
The tragedy claimed the lives of 97 Liverpool football supporters in 1989.
For years, Burnham supported the victims' families as they fought to expose mistakes made by authorities and challenge false claims that blamed supporters for the disaster.
Many people in Liverpool and across northern England continue to recognise his role in keeping pressure on successive governments until official apologies and new findings emerged.
Why Labour Members See Him as a Strong Leader
Burnham has twice unsuccessfully contested the Labour leadership, but his popularity has grown significantly over recent years.
His three victories as Mayor of Greater Manchester and his recent by-election win in Makerfield have strengthened his reputation as someone capable of winning elections.
According to Fortune, supporters believe he connects easily with ordinary voters. Unlike many senior politicians, Burnham often appears in open-necked shirts and jeans, enjoys playing football and is known to take part in DJ events playing music from the 1990s.
Many Labour members also see him as a stronger communicator than in his earlier leadership campaigns.
Could the 'King of the North' Become Prime Minister?
Following Keir Starmer's decision to step down as Labour leader and Prime Minister, Burnham is widely viewed as one of the strongest candidates to take over the party.
His supporters believe his focus on regional growth, public services and ending what he describes as "trickle-down economics" could help Labour reconnect with voters.
Whether he eventually reaches Downing Street remains uncertain. However, one thing is clear that the nickname "King of the North" is no longer simply a catchy headline. It has become a symbol of Burnham's political identity, reflecting both his northern roots and his determination to champion communities that he believes have too often been overlooked by governments in London.
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