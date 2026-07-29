The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has condemned the reported violent crackdown by Pakistani forces on protesters in Rawalakot, PoJK. The group alleged that the force resulted in at least 19 deaths and is part of a wider pattern of repression.

JSFM Condemns Deadly Crackdown in PoJK

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement, or JSFM, has strongly condemned the reported violent crackdown by Pakistani security forces on demonstrators in Rawalakot, located in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement issued from London, JSFM alleged that the use of force against peaceful protesters resulted in the deaths of at least 19 people, while many others were reportedly injured.

JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro alleged that Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies have repeatedly used intimidation, arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances and excessive force to suppress political dissent. He described the Rawalakot incident as another example of what he called a broader pattern of repression in territories under Pakistan's control.

Widespread Human Rights Abuses Alleged

The organisation further claimed that people in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh, Balochistan, Saraikistan and Pashtunkhwa have long faced political restrictions, human rights abuses and enforced disappearances. Expressing solidarity with the affected families, JSFM extended condolences to those who lost loved ones in the reported violence and reiterated its support for individuals facing political persecution.

Call for International Investigation

The group has appealed to the United Nations, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the European Union, democratic governments and international human rights organisations to initiate an immediate and independent investigation into the alleged atrocities in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring regions. JSFM also called for stronger international intervention to ensure accountability, uphold human rights standards and prevent further violence.

In addition, the organisation opposed the reported ban on the Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee, or JKAAC, and demanded an international inquiry into the alleged torture of Kashmiri civilians by Pakistani forces. It also urged authorities to address the demands raised by the protesters through peaceful dialogue.

The latest statement comes amid continuing tensions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where protests and allegations of excessive use of force have drawn increasing attention from rights groups and political organisations. (ANI)