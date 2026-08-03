A sheepdog in California has become the internet's latest four-legged hero after helping first responders clear a herd of goats to make way for a rescue helicopter during an emergency in Orange County.

A sheepdog in California has become the internet's latest four-legged hero after helping first responders clear a herd of goats to make way for a rescue helicopter during an emergency in Orange County. The moment, captured by drone pilots assisting emergency crews, was shared by the Laguna Beach Police Department on Instagram. As police officers, firefighters and Orange County Fire Authority personnel worked swiftly to secure a safe landing zone for the helicopter, an unexpected helper stepped in and stole the spotlight.

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Seemingly sensing the urgency of the situation, the sheepdog sprang into action and began expertly herding a group of goats away from the designated landing area. The dog navigated around the animals, guiding them safely across the hillside without causing panic, allowing emergency personnel to continue their operation uninterrupted.

Sharing the video, the police department praised the canine's timely intervention.

"While LBPD, LBFD & OCFA personnel responded to an emergency today, drone pilots captured footage of the units clearing the trail for a helicopter," the department wrote alongside the video.

"While doing so, a helpful sheepdog stepped up and helped guide a herd of goats out of the way so the units could work. That's a good boy," it added.

The drone camera zooms in on the sheepdog confidently strolling across the hillside, tail wagging as if it had simply wrapped up another routine day on the job.