Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich met President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. They discussed strengthening ties in trade, energy, and culture. Saidov's four-day visit includes talks with EAM S Jaishankar.

Uzbek FM Meets President Murmu

Uzbekistan's Foreign Affairs Minister Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan during his official visit to New Delhi.

During the interaction, both leaders emphasised that the high-level visit provides an important opportunity to identify fresh avenues of bilateral cooperation and further strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership across diverse sectors, including trade, energy, and cultural exchange.

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the discussion reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to expand strategic ties and foster closer economic and people-to-people connections.

"Mr Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President said that both countries share deep historical, cultural, and civilizational ties, rooted in ancient trade routes. The two leaders agreed that this visit provides an opportunity to identify new areas of bilateral cooperation and deepen our mutually beneficial partnership across diverse sectors," the post on X read. Mr Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President said that both countries share deep historical, cultural, and civilizational ties, rooted in ancient trade routes. The… pic.twitter.com/NOvIHpE8vq — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 3, 2026

Details of High-Level Visit

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov arrived in New Delhi for a high-level official visit to India spanning from August 2 to 5.

Welcoming Saidov, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote in a post on X, "A very warm welcome to Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov @FM_Saidov of Uzbekistan on his arrival in New Delhi for an official visit."

The Uzbek Foreign Minister's itinerary features crucial diplomatic engagements and economic discussions aimed at further cementing the strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan. According to the MEA, later this morning, Saidov is slated to participate in a special Business Forum in the capital. Concluding the day's major political talks, he will hold an official bilateral meeting with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, at Hyderabad House.

The itinerary features dedicated programming across New Delhi on Tuesday, August 4, ahead of the Minister's scheduled departure from the capital on Wednesday, August 5.

The four-day visit builds on a series of recent high-level exchanges between New Delhi and Tashkent, designed to deepen cooperation across trade, investment, energy, and security.

According to MEA, the protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Uzbekistan was signed in Tashkent on 18 March 1992. India and Uzbekistan declared their Strategic Partnership in 2011.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev last met briefly in September 2025 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China. India is among the top 10 trade partners of Uzbekistan, with bilateral trade of USD 756.60 million (as per Uzbek statistics-2023), which is well below potential. (ANI)