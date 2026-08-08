The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile has launched a global campaign against China's Ethnic Unity and Progress Law. Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang called the law a 'sugar-coated' injustice targeting minorities, cultural diversity, and even children.

Deputy Speaker of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Dolma Tsering Teykhang on Friday said the exile Tibetan legislature has launched a global outreach campaign against China's Ethnic Unity and Progress Law, urging world leaders, international organisations and human rights groups to take notice of what she described as legislation that threatens cultural diversity and fundamental freedoms.

Global Outreach to World Leaders

Speaking to ANI, Teykhang said the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile has sent an open letter to heads of state, parliamentary leaders, United Nations bodies, the European Parliament, human rights organisations, and religious and interfaith leaders highlighting concerns over the law enacted by China.

"As a part of a global initiative, the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile has written an open letter to all the heads of state, Parliament leaders and members, United Nations organs, European Parliament organs, human rights organisations, religious leaders and interfaith leaders," she said.

'Sugar-Coated' Law Undermines Rights

According to Teykhang, the legislation is presented as promoting unity but, in practice, undermines the rights of ethnic minorities.

"It is a law which is sugar-coated. It says unity, but the unity means injustice to all the people who live under communist leadership, like Tibetans, Uyghurs, Southern Mongolians and all non-Han people," she said.

Law's Reach Extends Beyond Borders

She alleged that the law extends beyond China's borders by affecting journalists, writers and others who raise concerns about human rights and the preservation of cultural diversity.

"The journalists who cover human rights violations, the writers who write on justice for the minorities and anyone who cares about the survival of cultural diversity, they will be impacted," Teykhang said.

Children Allegedly Used to Spy on Parents

Expressing concern over provisions related to children, she claimed that Article 54 of the law encourages minors to demonstrate loyalty to the Communist Party and report on their parents.

"The most serious concern is that in the 54th article of this law, the children are also targeted to show their loyalty to the communist leadership... they are even using the minors to spy on their parents," she alleged.

Call for International Attention Amid Protests

Urging greater international attention, Teykhang called on governments and citizens worldwide to oppose what she described as "injustice that wears the mask of unity and progress."

Her remarks come a day after the Tibetan Women's Association held a silent protest in McLeodganj, Dharamshala, condemning China's Ethnic Unity Law and urging the United Nations to respond to what the organisation described as the cultural assimilation of Tibetans. Protesters alleged the legislation threatens Tibetan language, culture, identity and heritage while appealing for international action. (ANI)