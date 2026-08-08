US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced 'Cybercom 2.0,' the largest transformation of the US Cyber Command in over 16 years. The initiative aims to modernise America's cyber warfare capabilities and adapt its military to the realities of cyberspace.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Friday (local time) announced "Cybercom 2.0," describing it as the largest transformation of the US Cyber Command and its cyber forces in more than 16 years, aimed at modernising America's cyber warfare capabilities and strengthening its ability to deter and defeat adversaries in the digital domain.

In a video message shared on X, Hegseth said the initiative reflects the Pentagon's broader objective of "restoring peace through strength" by adapting military policies, processes and force posture to the realities of cyberspace. "Last fall, I directed the largest transformation for US Cyber Command and their cyber forces in over 16 years. We call it Cybercom 2.0," Hegseth said.

He stressed that future military success would depend not only on conventional warfighting platforms but also on cyber superiority. "We remain laser-focused on restoring peace through strength. But victory does not solely depend on our warfighting platforms. To win, our policies, our processes, and warfighting posture must adapt to the realities of cyberspace. In this evolving domain, relying on how we've done things in the past guarantees tomorrow's defeat," he said.

Modernising for Cyber Superiority

According to Hegseth, Cybercom 2.0 is designed to align the US cyber force generation model with the country's National Defence Strategy and ensure cyber power remains a "lethal and ready weapon of choice."

https://x.com/secwar/status/2085794620961653105

He said every military domain--air, land, sea and space--depends on cyber superiority, making the development of highly skilled cyber personnel essential for modern warfare.

Overhauling Talent Management

Highlighting one of the programme's central objectives, Hegseth said the Department of War intends to overhaul what he described as an outdated talent management system. "We're ripping out the bureaucratic debris and replacing one-size-fits-all career paths and incentives with a system built strictly on meritocracy, technical excellence, and uncompromising standards," he said.

Leadership Backing and Rapid Implementation

Hegseth said he recently visited US Cyber Command, where he met cyber personnel and senior leadership, including General Rud and Assistant Secretary for Cyber Policy Katie Sutton.

He praised cyber personnel for their role in operations such as Operation Absolute Resolve and Operation Epic Fury, saying they are not merely support staff but "warfighters" operating on the frontlines of modern conflict. "I discussed the needed changes with the leadership there. They have my full support to rapidly transform the command to secure our military advantage and to do it quickly," Hegseth said.

Calling on all military services to support the initiative, Hegseth urged commanders to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles slowing implementation. "Cyber warfare never rests, and we need elite cyber warriors to relentlessly and fearlessly tackle the range of missions that matter most to our great republic," he said.

Addressing Outdated Models

On November 6, 2025, the Department of War (DoW) announced a revised cyber force generation model, "aimed at increasing the lethality of the Department's cyber forces and providing greater operational outcomes for the Joint Force."

The revised model, based on core attributes and key organisations, enabled the Department to "build mastery, specialisation, and agility in the cyber forces assigned to the United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM)."

Since its inception over a decade ago, USCYBERCOM relied on traditional military services' man, train, and equip models to source its cyber forces. While appropriate for other warfighting domains, these traditional models have not met the unique requirements necessary to fight and win in the cyber domain.