Abelardo De La Espriella was sworn in as Colombia's President, promising a hardline security policy, state reduction, and an oil sector revival. He narrowly defeated Ivan Cepeda, signaling a right-wing shift in the country's politics.

Abelardo De La Espriella was sworn in as Colombia's President on Friday (local time) following his victory in the June presidential runoff, ushering in a new administration that has pledged to strengthen security, reduce the size of the state and revive the country's oil and gas sector.

According to Al Jazeera, De La Espriella formally assumed office after campaigning on promises to crack down on armed groups, streamline government and boost Colombia's energy industry.

Election Victory and Right-Wing Platform

According to The Washington Post, De La Espriella secured at least 49.6 per cent of the vote in the presidential election, narrowly defeating leftist candidate Ivan Cepeda by less than one percentage point. His victory followed a closely contested runoff and signalled a shift in Colombia's political landscape.

The Washington Post reported that De La Espriella has pledged a hardline security policy, including building megaprisons for drug traffickers, targeting what he describes as "narco-terrorist camps," and ending the previous administration's peace initiatives with guerrilla groups. His law-and-order platform has drawn comparisons with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele. The report also noted that De La Espriella's victory reflects a broader trend of right-leaning, pro-Donald Trump leaders gaining political ground across Latin America in recent years.

International Congratulations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated De La Espriella following his election victory on June 27, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Colombia. In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Heartiest congratulations, Abelardo de la Espriella, on your victory in the Colombian presidential elections. India values its close friendship with Colombia, which continues to grow in all areas. I convey my best wishes for a successful tenure and look forward to working together to further deepen our bilateral relations in the years ahead."

US President Donald Trump also congratulated Colombia's new President after the election, writing on Truth Social, "He won, big!" while sharing a news article analysing the result. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also extended his congratulations, saying the Trump administration looked forward to working closely with De La Espriella's government to advance regional security cooperation, address illegal immigration and strengthen economic ties between the two countries. (ANI)