The World Hindu Congress (WHC) 2026 will be held in Mumbai from December 18-20. The event coincides with the centenary year of the RSS. Industrialist Ajay Piramal will chair the congress, which expects over 4,500 delegates from 60+ countries.

The World Hindu Congress (WHC) 2026 will be held in Mumbai from December 18 to December 20, bringing together Hindu leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, educators, media professionals and activists from across the world to discuss issues related to Hindu society, development and global cooperation.

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According to a press release issued on Monday, the event will be hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre under the theme "Samanam Vratam Saha Cittam -- Shared Commitment: Collective Resolve".

Event Leadership and Significance

The organisers said that the congress assumes special significance as it will be held during the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which is marking its "Shatabdi Varsh" (centenary year). Industrialist Ajay Piramal, Chairman of the Piramal Group, has been named Chairperson of WHC 2026, while Vishad Mafatlal and Mahesh Bhagchandka will serve as Co-Chairpersons.

Seven Parallel Conferences

The three-day event will feature seven parallel conferences covering areas including economics, education, media, politics, women's leadership, youth engagement and organisational development. These include the World Hindu Economic Forum, Hindu Education Conference, Hindu Media Conference, Hindu Political Conference, Hindu Women Conference, Hindu Youth Conference and Hindu Organisational Conference.

A Call for Unity and Collective Action

Speaking about the event, Swami Vigyananand said the congress comes at a time when Hindus around the world are increasingly visible and influential and called for greater unity and collective action to address contemporary challenges. "Hindus today are more visible, accepted, and respected than ever in the past century. With a strong commitment to protecting and advancing Hindu interests, we must also accelerate the realisation of global Hindu aspirations. Simultaneously, we need to confront immense challenges with unity, determination, and collective resolve. It is deeply significant that WHC 2026 comes in the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a moment that calls on every Hindu to renew their commitment to the civilisational values that have sustained us through millennia," he stated.

Chairperson's Vision for a Prosperous World

Ajay Piramal said the Congress would seek to channel the entrepreneurial and intellectual energy of Hindus worldwide towards building a more prosperous and values-driven society. "The World Hindu Congress is a platform unlike any other. It is where Hindu thought meets global ambition. As we gather in Mumbai this December, I look forward to channelling the collective enterprise and intellectual energy of Hindus worldwide toward building a more prosperous, just, and Dharmic world," he said.

He added that organisers expect participation from more than 4,500 delegates representing over 60 countries.

About the World Hindu Congress

According to the organisers, previous editions of the World Hindu Congress were held in New Delhi in 2014, Chicago in 2018 and Bangkok in 2023. More than 6,500 participants from over 60 countries have attended the congress across its previous editions.

The World Hindu Congress is held once every four years and aims to provide a platform for networking, exchange of ideas and collaboration among members of the global Hindu community. It operates under the philosophy "Yato Dharmastato Jaya", meaning "Where there is Dharma, there is victory." (ANI)