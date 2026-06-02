Germany has waived the airport transit visa requirement for Indian nationals travelling to a third country via its airports, effective June 3. The move follows a similar decision by France and aims to facilitate travel and boost bilateral ties.

Indian nationals will no longer require an airport transit visa while travelling to a third country through German airports, the German Embassy in New Delhi announced on Monday, in a move aimed at facilitating travel and strengthening people-to-people and economic ties between the two countries. In an official press note, the embassy said the exemption from the airport transit visa requirement was published in the Federal Law Gazette (Bundesgesetzblatt) on June 2 and will come into effect from June 3. "Indian nationals will no longer require a transit visa when travelling to another country with a layover at a German airport," the embassy statement read.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

According to the German Embassy, the decision implements an outcome of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to India in January this year and reflects the German government's commitment to deepening bilateral ties with India. The embassy said the measure is expected to ease travel for Indian citizens transiting through Germany and contribute to greater mobility between the two countries. It further noted that the decision underscores Germany's efforts to strengthen economic cooperation and enhance people-to-people exchanges with India.

"This implements a result of Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz's trip to India in January of this year. It underlines the Federal Government's commitment to deepening German Indian relations, facilitating the movement of people, and further strengthening economic ties," the statement added.

The move is likely to benefit a large number of Indian travellers who use German airports as transit hubs while travelling to destinations across Europe, North America and other regions.

France's Similar Move

In April, France removed the airport transit visa requirement for Indian nationals holding ordinary passports, easing travel for passengers transiting through French airports on their way to third-country destinations. The measure follows an announcement made by French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to India in February 2026, when he said steps would be taken to facilitate travel for Indian citizens through France.

Under the revised rules, which came into effect on April 10, Indian nationals possessing ordinary passports no longer need an airport transit visa when passing through the international transit zone of airports located in France. "Indian nationals possessing an ordinary passport are no longer required to hold an airport transit visa when passing through the international zone of airports located on French territory," an official release stated.

The exemption applies to passengers who remain within the international transit area during a layover at a French airport while travelling onwards to a third country. (ANI)