An Indian man and a Peruvian woman were injured when armed robbers ambushed their vehicle on the Costa Verde highway in Callao, Peru, after more than 30 shots were fired. Police are examining discarded mobile phones, vehicles and CCTV footage to identify those involved. No arrests had been reported in updates available on November 28.

The victims were identified as 29-year-old Indian national Vijay Pagrani Iza and 35-year-old Peruvian woman Mari Nataly Miranda Espinoza. They were travelling towards Jorge Chavez International Airport when the attack took place at around 6.30 am on Friday, November 27, near the Santa Rosa exit in La Perla.

Several vehicles blocked the road and trapped their black Jeep. Hooded men got out, surrounded the vehicle and fired repeatedly at its windows and body. More than 30 shots were reported. The attackers forced open the doors, pulled an occupant out and removed bags and packages before escaping.

Both victims suffered gunshot injuries and were taken to San Judas Tadeo Clinic in San Miguel. They were reported to be in a stable condition and out of danger. Police traced them through nearby clinics after finding blood at the scene.

🚨 #LOÚLTIMO #URGENTE | La Perla, Callao: Sucede ahora, se habla de un asalto Información preliminar... https://t.co/Qh7DSWsITW — Roger García (@Aderly) November 27, 2026

Police suspect victims were followed

General Olger Benavides, head of the Callao Police Region, said the main line of investigation was robbery and assault. He told local media that preliminary evidence suggested the victims had been followed and that the operation appeared to have been planned.

Police accounts put the number of attackers at at least seven, while other estimates suggested around ten. They reportedly used more than three vehicles to block the victims’ route and help the group escape. Investigators are reviewing security camera recordings to trace the vehicles and reconstruct the suspects’ movements.