The Iranian Navy claims full control of strategic waters from the Strait of Hormuz to the Indian Ocean amid rising tensions and a US-led naval blockade, while US forces report disabling vessels attempting to breach the blockade restrictions.

Tehran [Iran], November 28 (ANI): The Iranian Army has claimed that its Navy maintains control over strategic waters stretching from the eastern Strait of Hormuz to the northern Indian Ocean. The claim comes amid escalating maritime tensions with the United States and Washington's naval blockade against Tehran, according to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, citing Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Army. General Akraminia, in a post on X, said the Navy was maintaining surveillance and guarding the maritime region with authority. According to IRIB, the Army Navy controls the area extending from east of the Strait of Hormuz to the northern Indian Ocean. Drawing a comparison with an earlier conflict, General Akraminia claimed that the Iranian Navy had overwhelmed the Iraqi Navy and was now maintaining its presence across the strategically important waters. "After 67 days from the beginning of the first imposed war, the Iranian Navy overwhelmed the Baathist Navy in such a way that it was unable to make any movement until the end of the war. In the current war, it controls and guards with authority from the east of the Strait of Hormuz to the north of the Indian Ocean," he said.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions over the US naval blockade against Iran. Iranian Navy Commander Admiral Shahram Irani has dismissed the blockade as an indication of Washington's failure in the ongoing conflict, claiming that Tehran's efforts to break the siege were already underway. In an interview with Iran's state broadcaster IRIB on Friday, Irani said imposing a naval blockade during an ongoing war indicated that the conflict had already been lost. "A naval blockade makes no sense. Naval blockades are imposed before a war. When a blockade is imposed during a war, it means the war has been lost," he said, according to ISNA. Irani also claimed that Iran's ports remained operational and that naval escorts were being provided to its vessels despite the blockade. He further alleged that Iran had struck the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier on the second day of the war, claims that have not been independently verified.

The maritime confrontation has also intensified in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz. On Friday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had disabled the Palau-flagged commercial vessel M/V Pacific Archer after its crew allegedly attempted to breach the blockade despite repeated warnings. CENTCOM said the vessel's propulsion system was disabled by precision munitions, while its civilian crew remained unharmed. The US military command added that its forces had redirected 158 commercial vessels complying with the blockade and disabled six that refused to comply. Separately, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, citing the IRGC Navy, claimed that an oil tanker struck a naval mine and exploded north of Ghanam Island in the Strait of Hormuz while attempting to navigate an unauthorised route. (ANI)