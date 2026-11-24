Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi has come into the international spotlight after reports that she and four members of her production team received 74 lashes each for an online musical performance in which she appeared without the mandatory hijab. The punishment, reportedly carried out on Monday, November 23, has renewed concerns over women's rights, artistic freedom and the treatment of performers in Iran.

Ahmadi's case dates back to December 2024, when she released a video of herself singing without a headscarf alongside male musicians. The performance, titled Caravanserai, was presented as a concert and shared on YouTube. It attracted widespread attention because it challenged restrictions imposed on women performers in the Islamic Republic.

JUST IN: Today Iran carried out a sentence of 74 lashes against Ahmadi Parastoo and four others for posting THIS video on Youtube (without a hijab) The islamists savagely maimed a talented woman for singing online. This is how beautiful Iran would be without islam. https://t.co/H7BdjfiDNA — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) November 24, 2026

IRAN FLOGS FEMALE SINGER PARASTOO AHMADI, FOUR TEAM MEMBERS WITH 74 LASHES EACH OVER HIJAB-FREE PERFORMANCE Iranian authorities carried out the sentences against Ahmadi and four members of her concert team for a December 2024 performance in which she appeared without the mandatory hijab, according to Iran Human Rights, citing her lawyer. — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) November 24, 2026

But who is Parastoo Ahmadi? What was the performance that brought her into conflict with Iranian authorities and why has her case become a symbol of the struggle for artistic freedom in the country?