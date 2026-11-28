External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed Independence Day wishes to Mauritania, highlighting India's commitment to deepening bilateral ties, cultural engagement, and expanding cooperation in trade, investment, and development sectors.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday extended Independence Day greetings to the Government and people of Mauritania, congratulating Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug and reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the West African nation. In a post on X, Jaishankar conveyed his wishes on Mauritania's Independence Day, observed on November 28, and highlighted India's commitment to deepening its partnership with the country. “Greetings to FM Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, the Government and people of Mauritania on their Independence Day,” Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister also recalled India's cultural outreach in Mauritania, sharing a reference to a special yoga session organised at the Mbera Refugee Camp in July 2026. In his post, Jaishankar recalled, “A special yoga session was organised in Mbera Refugee Camp in Mauritania (July 2026).”

Mauritania gained independence from France on November 28, 1960. India and Mauritania established diplomatic relations on October 22, 1965, and have maintained cordial and friendly relations since then, with cooperation expanding across diplomatic, economic, cultural and development sectors. India opened its resident diplomatic mission in Nouakchott on June 21, 2021, while Mauritania inaugurated its diplomatic mission in New Delhi in July 2025, further strengthening institutional engagement between the two countries.

A significant milestone in bilateral relations came in October 2024, when President Droupadi Murmu undertook the first-ever State Visit by an Indian President to Mauritania. During the visit, she held delegation-level talks with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani. A banquet was also hosted in her honour, and four bilateral agreements were signed to expand cooperation. Earlier, in March 2024, an Indian delegation led by Secretary (Economic Relations) visited Nouakchott for the first-ever bilateral Foreign Office Consultations. The discussions covered economic cooperation, trade, investment, capacity building and regional developments in the Sahel.

Mauritania has also participated in India's diplomatic initiatives, including the third India-Africa Forum Summit in 2015 and the India-Africa Defence Dialogue in 2022. India and Mauritania continue to explore opportunities to expand cooperation through development partnerships, trade, investment, capacity building and people-to-people exchanges.