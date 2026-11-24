An Iraqi plumber suffered a frightening fall from a two-storey building while filming himself showcasing his plumbing skills. In a viral video, he boasts that nobody can match his craftsmanship as he loses his balance and falls from unguarded rooftop

A plumber in Iraq, who purportedly declared that nobody could match his workmanship, suffered a frightening fall moments after showing off his skills in a video that has gone viral on social media. The man, known online as 'Hassoun Al-Raqi', was getting himself filmed while carrying out plumbing work on the rooftop of a two-storey building when he lost his balance and fell.

Watch the video here:

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The viral video shows Hassoun reportedly praising his pipework and criticising the mistakes made by other plumbers. However, his confident commentary took an unexpected turn when he stumbled backwards and fell from the unguarded rooftop. According to social media updates and local reports, he was rushed to hospital with fractures and other injuries. His injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

'Nobody Is At My Level': What Happened Before The Fall?

In the video, Hassoun can be seen working on a water tank and its connecting pipes on the rooftop. While demonstrating his work, he speaks confidently about his craftsmanship and suggests that nobody can match his standard.

At one point, he reportedly declares, "Nobody is at my level. I only create masterpieces."

He also points out what he considers mistakes in other plumbers' work, while presenting his own pipework as an example of quality craftsmanship.

However, while attempting to strike or adjust a heavy water tank or pipe, he appears to lose his balance. Within seconds, he stumbles backwards and falls over the edge of the building.

The sudden fall turns what began as a video showcasing his professional skills into a frightening accident. The rooftop appears to have no protective railing or safety barrier along its edge.

Iraqi Plumber Hospitalised After Two-Storey Fall

Following the incident, Hassoun was reportedly taken to hospital for treatment. Social media updates also circulated a photograph of him after the accident.

Reports indicated that he suffered broken bones and bruising but escaped life-threatening injuries. His exact medical condition and the extent of his fractures have not been independently confirmed.

The video has since attracted millions of views across social media platforms, including X and YouTube.

Social Media Reacts: 'Lucky He Didn't Land On His Head'

The clip prompted a mixture of humour, concern and sympathy online. Many viewers focused on the irony of the accident happening immediately after Hassoun's confident remarks about his skills.

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One user said his plumbing work actually looked wonderful and wished him a speedy recovery. Another remarked that he was fortunate not to have landed on his head or suffered a neck injury.

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Some viewers used the incident to reflect on the dangers of boasting, while others highlighted the importance of workplace safety.

However, not everyone found the situation amusing. One commenter questioned why people were connecting the man's confidence to his accident, pointing out that he deserved sympathy rather than ridicule.

Another viewer said plumbers should concentrate on their work instead of making social media videos.

Despite the jokes and reactions, several users wished Hassoun a quick recovery. The incident has also drawn attention to the risks of working at height without proper safety arrangements.