Finnish President Alexander Stubb's visit to India concludes, elevating bilateral ties to a 'Strategic Partnership in Digitalisation and Sustainability'. Stubb, the Chief Guest at Raisina Dialogue, met with PM Modi and other top Indian leaders.

A significant milestone has been reached in the diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Helsinki as Finnish President Alexander Stubb concluded his official visit to India. In a post on X, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, shared details of the departure, noting that the visit represents a "defining moment in the Indian-Finland ties as the relationship gets elevated to 'Strategic Partnership in Digitalisation and Sustainability', which will add significant momentum in bilateral relations." A fruitful visit concludes as President Alexander Stubb @alexstubb of Finland departs India. Warmly seen off by Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications @PemmasaniOnX at the airport. A defining moment in the Indian-Finland ties as the relationship gets elevated… pic.twitter.com/NCs9tkWU9s — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 8, 2026

The Finnish President was warmly seen off at the airport by the Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani. According to the official update, "A fruitful visit concludes as President Alexander Stubb of Finland departs India. Warmly seen off by the Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications at the airport."

President Stubb's Engagements in India

The conclusion of this high-level mission follows President Stubb's arrival in India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his stay, the Finnish leader served as the Chief Guest and keynote speaker at the 11th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. The visit, which included the participation of a high-level delegation of ministers, senior officials, and business leaders, was aimed at deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between India and Finland across various sectors. It marked Stubb's first visit to India in his current role as President.

High-Level Bilateral Discussions

Beyond his engagement at the Raisina Dialogue, President Stubb held discussions with the Prime Minister, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional and global issues of mutual interest. A key highlight was an exchange of views on cooperation in multilateral forums, with an emphasis on deepening people-to-people connections and economic partnerships. Following the discussions, Prime Minister Modi hosted a luncheon in honour of President Stubb. The Finnish President also met with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a separate meeting with the visiting dignitary.

Visit to Mumbai

After his time in the capital, President Stubb travelled to Mumbai, where he met with the Governor and Chief Minister of Maharashtra, interacted with local business leaders, and addressed students at the University of Mumbai.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

India and Finland share a warm and multifaceted relationship, anchored in shared democratic values, with Finland playing an essential role as a partner for India within the European Union and the Nordic region. President Stubb's visit followed the recent visit of Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo to India for the AI Impact Summit in February, reflecting both countries' commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation and fostering stronger ties. (ANI)