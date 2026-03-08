Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated it is prepared for a six-month military conflict amid escalating tensions with the US and Israel. The defiant announcement follows US-Israeli strikes on Iranian assets. Tehran has warned of retaliation, while its adversaries aim to weaken its military capabilities.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has declared that the country is prepared to sustain an intense military conflict for at least six months, underscoring a defiant stance as tensions with the United States and Israel continue to escalate across the Middle East.

The statement comes amid an expanding regional conflict following coordinated US-Israeli military strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure and military assets. The IRGC indicated that its forces have made extensive preparations for prolonged combat, signaling confidence in their ability to maintain sustained operations despite ongoing attacks and mounting pressure from Western powers.

Iranian officials have warned that their military remains capable of launching retaliatory strikes against US and Israeli interests throughout the region. According to Iranian military leaders, their strategic planning, logistics and weapon systems allow them to endure a lengthy confrontation while continuing offensive operations.

The comments highlight Tehran’s determination to resist international pressure and project resilience during the intensifying standoff. Iranian leadership has repeatedly emphasized that the country will not surrender or back down despite escalating military operations by its adversaries.

Meanwhile, political rhetoric from Washington and Tel Aviv has remained equally defiant. Leaders in both countries have maintained that their operations aim to weaken Iran’s military capabilities and limit its strategic influence in the region. The exchange of warnings and military activity has further fuelled fears of a wider regional war involving multiple actors.

The conflict has already begun to spill beyond Iran’s borders, with missile and drone strikes reported across several parts of the Middle East. Iran has warned that US and Israeli bases and interests could become primary targets if the confrontation intensifies further.

Analysts say the escalating rhetoric from all sides reflects the growing risk of a prolonged conflict that could destabilize the region, disrupt global energy supplies and draw additional countries into the crisis. As diplomatic efforts remain limited, the possibility of a longer and more intense confrontation continues to raise global concern.

