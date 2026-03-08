Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu claims Israel and the US have achieved 'almost complete control' over Iranian airspace in a joint military operation. He linked the offensive to the Oct 7 attacks and said it thwarted an imminent Iranian threat.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has affirmed that the United States and his administration have achieved nearly total dominance over Iranian airspace following a series of coordinated military strikes. The Prime Minister made these remarks in Hebrew in a video message shared on X. Reflecting on the strategic success of the joint operations, he declared, "We achieved almost complete control over the skies of Tehran."

Netanyahu asserted that the military campaign, conducted in close coordination with Washington, was carried out with the full understanding of US President Donald Trump regarding the magnitude of danger Iran posed not only to Israel but to the broader international community. Drawing a direct line to the Hamas-led attacks of 2023, the Prime Minister stated that the current offensive was a primary goal of his administration.

"We have turned Israel into a regional power. All of this requires courage, initiative and taking risks," Netanyahu said, pointing out that this was a goal of his government since the Hamas-led October 7 massacre in 2023. "As I promised you two days after October 7, we are changing the face of the Middle East," he explained. "But we didn't just change the Middle East. First and foremost, we changed ourselves. Because after the great disaster of October 7, I decided to lead a polar shift, powerful actions one after another, proactive and surprising actions, actions that dramatically change the balance of power between us and our enemies."

'Operation Rising Lion': A Joint US-Israeli Effort

Netanyahu warned that Israel was confronting what he described as a grave and immediate threat from the Iranian regime, which he said had sought to expand its military capabilities in order to attack Israel and other countries. "We are facing an extremely evil regime that is plotting to destroy us with atomic bombs and tens of thousands of missiles," stated Netanyahu.

Expressing gratitude for American support, the Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his strong leadership during the mission. "I would like to thank my friend President Trump for the leadership he is showing," he said, noting that the joint effort, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion," was essential to remove what he called an immediate danger to Israel. "In Operation Rising Lion, we combined forces to remove immediate danger from Israel," Netanyahu said.

He claimed that the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had attempted to safeguard Iran's military assets by moving them into fortified locations. "Khamenei ordered the capabilities to be restored and buried underground so that they would be immune," continued Netanyahu. "If that had happened, he would have used it to destroy the State of Israel and threaten the entire world."

The Prime Minister revealed that the joint intervention was timed to thwart these plans and prevent a pre-emptive Iranian strike on US and Israeli interests. "From this foresight, we, the United States and Israel, took action together to thwart these threats and allow the Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands." Netanyahu reiterated that the decision to act was also driven by fears that Iran could strike US and Israeli targets in the region. "There was a danger that Iran would attack American targets in the region and Israel first," Netanyahu continued, "and for all these reasons, we acted at the appointed time."

Key Achievements of the Campaign

Highlighting the achievements of the first week of the campaign, he stated, "In the first week, we eliminated the dictator Khamenei, we destroyed hundreds of ballistic missile launchers," a move he noted significantly "reduces the threat to the State of Israel."

Warnings to Lebanon and Iran's IRGC

Shifting his focus to the northern front, Netanyahu issued a stern warning to the Lebanese government regarding its obligations to disarm Hezbollah. "I repeat to the Lebanese government," the prime minister stated, "your responsibility is to enforce the ceasefire agreement and disarm Hezbollah." He cautioned that failure to comply would lead to "disastrous consequences for Lebanon," urging the nation to "Take your fate into your own hands."

The Prime Minister also addressed operatives within Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). "To the Revolutionary Guards operatives, you too are in our crosshairs," Netanyahu warned. "Whoever lays down his weapon, no harm will come to him. He who does not will pay the price." He suggested that Israel had prepared a further "well-organized plan with many surprises to undermine the government and enable change" within Iran.

A Message to the People of Iran

Directly addressing the citizens of Iran, Netanyahu described the conflict as a mission of liberation but noted that the final outcome rested with them. "To the Iranian people - we seek to liberate Iran," explained Netanyahu, "but at the end of the day, liberation from the yoke of tyranny will depend on you, the Iranian people."

He expressed hope for a future transformation in bilateral ties. "I believe that if you [Iranians] stand up at the moment of truth, the day will not be far off when Israel and Iran return to being brave friends," he added.

Regional and International Implications

Netanyahu argued that the Iranian regime poses a threat not only to Israel but to many countries in the region. "Today, everyone understands that the regime of the ayatollahs endangers the entire world," he argued. "Iran attacked 12 countries around it. We stand by them, and they see our great military and technological capabilities. Many countries are turning to us for cooperation."

Netanyahu criticised the United Nations for what he described as hypocrisy in its handling of regional conflicts. "The countries around us see the hypocrisy of the UN," continued Netanyahu, "which condemned us without reason in our just war against Iran's murderous proxies in Gaza, yet that same UN did nothing in the face of the mass slaughter in Iran."

Asserting that many nations now see Israel as a trusted partner, Netanyahu predicted a dramatic expansion of the circle of peace once the threat from the ayatollahs is neutralised. "Many countries today see exactly who can be trusted," Netanyahu stated. "Thanks to this initiative, we will bring a dramatic expansion of the circle of peace around us."

"Together we will continue to stand firm," Netanyahu said, "together we will roar like a lion, and with God's help, together we will ensure the eternity of Israel."