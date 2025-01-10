Los Angeles Wildfire Devastation: SHOCKING satellite images of Malibu, Altadena and other areas

California's wildfire crisis has ravaged Los Angeles, with satellite images from Maxar Technologies revealing the extent of the damage.

Los Angeles Fire Aftermath

California's wildfires have devastated Los Angeles. Newly released satellite images from Maxar Technologies show the extent of the damage caused by the Palisades and Eaton fires. The area appears largely ashen, with thousands displaced.

Los Angeles Fire Damage

The Palisades and Eaton fires have burned 34,000 acres, making it one of Los Angeles' most destructive wildfires. Nearly 10,000 homes and structures were destroyed. Estimated losses range from $135 billion to $150 billion. President Biden declared a major disaster.

Los Angeles Fire Impact

LA County Sheriff described the scene as resembling a bombed area. Mayor Karen Bass pledged to rebuild. Governor Newsom deployed the National Guard for traffic control and evacuation zone security.

Pacific Palisades Devastation

The Pacific Palisades area has been devastated, with high-end homes destroyed. Images show the area before the Palisades fire on October 20, 2024, and after the fire on January 9, 2025.

Mount Wilson Observatory Saved

The fire threatened key infrastructure, including the Mount Wilson Observatory. Firefighters saved the observatory, though the surrounding area remains at risk. A new fire, the Kenneth fire, is growing rapidly.

