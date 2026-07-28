A 45-year-old single mom in the Netherlands shared her career reset journey after moving from being a marketing director to delivering Uber Eats orders on an e-bike while searching for a new job. Camila Valim’s honest story about resilience and rebuilding life inspired social media users.

A 45-year-old woman in the Netherlands has inspired social media users after sharing her unexpected career transition from leading corporate meetings as a marketing director to delivering Uber Eats orders on an e-bike while searching for a new job. Camila Valim, who runs the Instagram page Joy in Organizing, opened up about her current phase of life, describing it as a "real reset" that she is navigating with courage and positivity.

As a single parent and the sole provider for her family, Valim said her current situation represents an "in-between" phase as she rebuilds her life. Her honest post about career changes, resilience and starting over at 45 has resonated with many people online.

From Boardroom Meetings To Food Deliveries

In her Instagram post, Valim shared that she wanted people to see the reality of starting over, beyond the idealised versions often shown on social media.

"Dear Joy Squad, I’m sharing this because I think we need to see more of what a real reset actually looks like, not the vision board version, the actual one," she wrote.

She explained that she has been working as an Uber Eats delivery partner while actively searching for a new job.

"This is what the 'in-between' looks like for me right now," she said, adding that she continues to face the situation with determination despite the challenges.

Valim said her work with Joy in Organizing has always focused on personal transformation, and she now finds herself applying the same philosophy to her own life.

Documenting A Typical Uber Eats Shift

Alongside her emotional caption, Valim shared a video showing a day in her life as an Uber Eats delivery partner. The video begins with the text: "From marketing director & boardroom meetings to ringing doorbells & delivering meals. Not the version of 45 I had in mind."

The video follows her evening shift, which begins at 4 pm as she waits for her first delivery order. Riding an e-bike through the city, she completes six deliveries, collecting food from restaurants, waiting for orders and travelling between locations.

During the shift, Valim also suffers a painful scrape on her ankle but continues with her work. She completes her final delivery shortly after 7 pm and ends her shift at around 7:23 pm.

At the end of the video, she smiles and shares that she received a free chicken tender, jokingly calling it her "employee bonus."

Choosing Resilience During A Difficult Phase

Valim shared the message that has helped her deal with this period of uncertainty.

"Because the same thing I tell you about your home is true about life: sometimes things have to get uncomfortable before they get better. You don't always get to choose the in-between. You do get to choose how you show up in it," she wrote.

She added, "Right now, this is one of the ways I'm rebuilding our life."

Her story has encouraged many people who are navigating career changes, personal challenges and fresh beginnings.

Social Media Users Share Their Reactions

The post received widespread attention, with several users praising Valim's honesty, determination and positive outlook.

One user commented: "I guess the freedom you have is much better than staying in a room all day long. Proud of you!"

Second user commented: "This is so strong! I celebrate you!"

Third user commented: "same here! 46 and still figuring out after leaving corporate world."