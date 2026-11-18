Lidija Vukicevic, an actress and SNS-backed MP, was covered in yoghurt while entering Serbia's National Assembly for its first session after the student-led election win.

Serbian actress and MP Lidija Vukicevic had a bottle of yoghurt poured over her as she arrived at the National Assembly in Belgrade on Tuesday morning for the first session of Serbia's new parliament.

The incident took place around 8.50 am on the steps in front of the building as MPs were arriving. Vukicevic, known across the region for her role as Violeta Popadic in the series Bolji zivot, was elected on the SNS-backed list and was beginning her third term in the assembly .

Police said they identified the woman who threw the yoghurt as M. R. The Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade assessed that her actions did not contain elements of a criminal offence prosecuted ex officio, and measures will instead be taken under the Law on Public Order and Peace .

Speaking at a press conference afterwards, Vukicevic said she had been pulled from behind and had her hair pulled before the yoghurt was poured. She criticised the police officers present for not reacting, saying that of the fifty or more officers outside the assembly, none intervened .

Video footage circulated afterwards showing her being whistled at as she climbed the steps, with no visible pulling of her hair before the yoghurt was thrown .

Aleksandar Vucic, who was elected as an MP on the SNS ticket and entered the building through the main entrance, condemned the incident at a press conference .

The session marked the first sitting of the new parliament since the October 25 elections, in which the student-led list won a majority with 140 of 250 seats. The SNS took 103 seats and now sits in opposition after 14 years in power .

Vukicevic joined the SNS in late October, shortly after the party's election defeat. She had previously served as an MP for the Serbian Radical Party from 2007 to 2012 .