President Trump concludes his official visit to the Philippines, heading to Shenzhen for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. During his stay, he met with regional leaders and announced a major, unprecedented bilateral trade agreement.

President Trump Departs Philippines En Route to Key China APEC Summit

Manila [Philippines], November 18 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump concluded his official visit to the Philippines on Wednesday, departing the Southeast Asian nation aboard Air Force One from Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Trump is en route to Shenzhen, China, to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting, where a high-stakes trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin is anticipated.

The US President arrived in Manila on Tuesday evening for a series of high-level engagements with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Prior to those regional meetings, Trump conferred with leaders of the Quad grouping, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Earlier on Wednesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and senior government officials hosted Trump at the Kalayaan Grounds, where he received full military honours before proceeding to Malacañan Palace for a bilateral meeting and a state luncheon. Addressing attendees during the state luncheon, Trump disclosed that both nations had finalised a major bilateral economic pact, characterising the arrangement as unprecedented in scale. “We’ve just consummated a very big trade deal, the biggest trade deal we’ve ever made by far, and it’s a fair deal for both countries, and we’re very happy with it,” Trump said. “And we didn’t know that that was going to take place, but it took place very quickly, and it’s a magnificent deal for both,” he added. Despite the announcement, authorities from both Washington and Manila have yet to release specific details concerning the terms or scope of the trade agreement. (ANI)