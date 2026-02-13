Who is Gabriela Rico Jimenez Who Accused Jeffrey Epstein of 'Cannibalism'
Gabriela Rico Jimenez, a Mexican model who made shocking claims in 2009 about elites 'eating humans', is back in the spotlight after newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents were released by the US Department of Justice.
Who is Gabriela Rico Jimenez and why is she back in news?
The name Gabriela Rico Jimenez has resurfaced after the US Department of Justice released previously sealed documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Gabriela was a 21-year-old Mexican model in 2009 when she was filmed outside the Fiesta Inn hotel in Monterrey, Mexico. In the video, she appeared distressed and was heard shouting serious allegations in Spanish. She claimed that powerful people were involved in abusing children and said they had “eaten humans”.
“They ate human flesh”
In 2019, 21-year-old Gabriela Rico Jimenez made statements alleging extreme abuse connected to Jeffrey Epstein
The video has gone viral again following the release of Epstein-related documents, leading to renewed discussions on social media.
The 2009 incident in Monterrey
On August 3, 2009, Gabriela was outside the Fiesta Inn in Monterrey. Reports at the time said she had attended a private party at the hotel. She was seen crying and shouting that she 'didn’t know anything' and that 'they ate a person'. She also said, 'I want freedom'.
Local police arrived shortly after. Authorities detained her and reportedly took her to a psychiatric medical facility for evaluation.
At the time, Mexican police described the situation as a mental health episode. Her family later confirmed she was experiencing psychological distress.
What do the newly released Epstein documents show?
Recently unsealed documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein include witness statements, emails, tips, and other materials gathered during investigations. However, US authorities have clearly stated that many of these documents contain unverified claims and allegations that were never proven.
There is no confirmed evidence in the released files that links Epstein or his associates to cannibalism.
Some social media users have claimed that Gabriela’s 2009 statements are supported by the new documents. However, fact-checking organisations have said these claims are misleading and not backed by evidence.
Officials have stressed that while the files contain disturbing allegations, they do not confirm claims of ritual abuse or cannibalism.
What happened to Gabriela after 2009?
After the incident, Gabriela was reportedly treated at a psychiatric facility. Her family later withdrew a missing person report and stated that she wanted privacy and did not wish to remain in public view.
Since then, there has been no confirmed public information about her life. Her absence from public life has led to speculation and conspiracy theories online. However, there is no verified evidence suggesting wrongdoing linked to her disappearance.
Allegations versus verified facts
It is important to separate claims from proven facts.
Gabriela made extreme allegations in 2009 during what authorities described as a mental health crisis. The newly released Epstein documents include unverified tips and statements, but US officials say there is no evidence proving claims of cannibalism.
Fact-checkers have concluded that linking Gabriela’s video directly to the Epstein files is misleading.
At present, there is no credible evidence confirming the claims that powerful elites were involved in cannibalism.
As Gabriela Rico Jimenez’s 2009 video has returned to public discussion because of renewed attention on Jeffrey Epstein’s case, the footage is dramatic and disturbing, authorities maintain that there is no proven evidence supporting the extreme claims made at the time.
Her current whereabouts remain private, as requested by her family. The renewed interest appears driven largely by social media speculation rather than confirmed new findings.
