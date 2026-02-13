The name Gabriela Rico Jimenez has resurfaced after the US Department of Justice released previously sealed documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Gabriela was a 21-year-old Mexican model in 2009 when she was filmed outside the Fiesta Inn hotel in Monterrey, Mexico. In the video, she appeared distressed and was heard shouting serious allegations in Spanish. She claimed that powerful people were involved in abusing children and said they had “eaten humans”.

The video has gone viral again following the release of Epstein-related documents, leading to renewed discussions on social media.