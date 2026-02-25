UK MPs have submitted a cross-party motion voicing serious concern over the enforced disappearance of three relatives of the Baloch National Movement's chairman in Balochistan, allegedly by Pakistani forces. The motion urges Pakistan to release them.

Cross-Party Motion Raises Alarm

In a cross-party motion, Members of the Parliament of the United Kingdom have voiced serious concern regarding the enforced disappearance of three retired government officials and relatives of the chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) in Balochistan, according to a report by Zrumbesh News.

Mohammad Bakhsh Sajidi, Naeem Sajidi, and Rafeeq Baloch were allegedly taken from their residence in Sky Blue, Hub Chowki, at around 3:30 am (local time) on 2 February 2026 by personnel identified as belonging to Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department and the Army. The motion, a formal proposal submitted by MPs for debate in the House, states that Mohammad Bakhsh Sajidi is the father, while Naeem Sajidi and Rafeeq Baloch are the uncles of Dr Naseem Baloch, Chairman of the BNM. It further records that the three men were detained without a warrant, formal charges, or due legal procedure, and that their present whereabouts remain unknown, as reported by Zrumbesh News.

Concerns Over Collective Punishment

Lawmakers expressed particular alarm over public remarks attributed to the Chief Minister of Balochistan, indicating that relatives of individuals accused of militancy could also face consequences. The motion cautions that such statements raise significant concerns about collective punishment, which, along with enforced disappearances, amounts to a breach of international human rights law.

Calls for Government Action

The proposal urges the Government of Pakistan to promptly reveal the location of the missing individuals, ensure their protection, grant them access to legal representation and family members, and secure their release. It also calls on Pakistan to reaffirm its opposition to enforced disappearances and collective punishment, according to Zrumbesh News. Additionally, the UK Government has been requested to address the matter urgently with Pakistani authorities.

Key Supporters of the Motion

The first six MPs backing the motion include cross-party sponsors: Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington John McDonnell, Conservative MP for Harrow East; Bob Blackman, Labour MP for Alloa and Grangemouth; Brian Leishman, Democratic Unionist Party MP for Strangford; Jim Shannon, Labour MP for Poplar and Limehouse; Apsana Begum, and Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion Sian Berry, as reported by Zrumbesh News.

They are further joined by Adrian Ramsay, Green Party MP for Waveney Valley, and Carla Denyer, Green Party MP for Bristol Central, in expressing cross-party concern over the developments.

Spotlight on Human Rights

The motion has spotlighted continuing human rights issues in Balochistan, underlining the importance of international accountability and safeguarding civilians against unlawful detention, Zrumbesh News noted. (ANI)