Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day state visit to Israel, Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev on Wednesday highlighted the significance of the visit, stating that it will further strengthen and deepen the "practical and functional" ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today, embarked on a two-day state visit to Israel from February 25 to February 26 at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Expert highlights visit's significance

Speaking to ANI, Sachdev noted that the visit comes at a crucial time when the global order is undergoing major changes. "PM Modi's visit to Israel at this time is very important, at a time when the world is undergoing churn and a new world order or a new world matrix is under construction," he said.

A mature, multi-sector partnership

He underlined that India and Israel share a long-standing and mature partnership built on trust and functionality across multiple sectors. "Israel and India have had a long, trusting, deep, and very functional working relationship across several sectors, especially in technology and innovation, agricultural sciences, and cooperation in cybersecurity and intelligence sharing. We have a very mature relationship," he stated.

Strong defence and economic ties

Sachdev also pointed to the strong defence ties between the two nations, noting that India is among the largest buyers of Israeli defence equipment, making it a key strategic and economic partner for Israel. "We are buying defence items from Israel; for Israel, we are a big buyer. For Israel, India is a very valuable partner. For Israel, India is also a very valuable partner because we are the world's largest market," he said.

Geopolitical importance for Israel

Highlighting the geopolitical dimension, Sachdev observed that Israel's global partnerships, particularly in the non-Western world, are limited, noting that this was a reason why Israel values its partnership with India. "Israel does not have many friends in the world; that is also a reality, especially in the non-Western world. Israel values our partnership, and Israel also values us. I think what we will see in this visit is further deepening and widening of relations, practical and functional relations between the two countries for the benefit of both," he added.

PM's itinerary in Israel

During his visit, the Prime Minister will hold discussions with Netanyahu aimed at expanding cooperation across various sectors. He will also meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and will also address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. The Prime Minister will also engage with the Indian diaspora there. (ANI)