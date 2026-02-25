Sambhali Trust addressed the UNHRC, calling for human rights to be a practical principle in governance, not just a symbolic one. The Trust cited India's welfare schemes and its own grassroots work as examples of effective rights mainstreaming.

At the 61st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Sambhali Trust addressed the Annual High-Level Panel Discussion on Human Rights Mainstreaming, stressing the importance of embedding human dignity, equality, and justice across governance and development processes. Representing the organisation, Hansraj Singh stated that human rights mainstreaming should not remain a theoretical or symbolic commitment, but must function as a cross-cutting principle integrated into policies, institutions, and implementation frameworks.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He emphasised that translating human rights commitments into measurable outcomes requires sustained political will, institutional alignment, and community-level engagement.

India's Efforts to Institutionalise Human Rights

During his intervention, Singh highlighted India's efforts to institutionalise human rights through constitutional guarantees, rights-based legislation, and expansive welfare programmes. He cited initiatives such as Mission Vatsalya, POSHAN Abhiyaan, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and digital inclusion programmes as examples of measures aimed at embedding equity, access, and accountability across sectors. According to him, these programmes collectively reach hundreds of millions of citizens and contribute to strengthening inclusive governance and social justice.

From Policy to Practice: Sambhali Trust's Grassroots Work

Drawing from Sambhali Trust's grassroots experience in Rajasthan, Singh explained how human rights mainstreaming operates in practice. The organisation works with marginalised women and children, approaching education, shelter, livelihoods, healthcare, and access to justice through a rights-based framework that places dignity, participation, and accountability at its core.

He noted that Sambhali Trust also actively engages in local boards and advisory platforms, contributing to decision-making processes at the community and local government levels to ensure that human rights principles guide governance and service delivery.

The Importance of Government-Civil Society Collaboration

The intervention underscored the broader message that effective human rights mainstreaming requires collaboration between governments and civil society. By aligning policy frameworks with on-the-ground realities, organisations such as Sambhali Trust aim to bridge the gap between global commitments and local implementation, reinforcing the role of inclusive and accountable governance in advancing human rights. (ANI)