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Donald Trump Survives 3 Assassination Attempts Over 21 Months, Projects Image of Resilience
Over a 21-month period, US President Trump was target of 3 shooting-related incidents. These events occurred at rally, a private golf course, and White House Correspondents' Dinner, with Trump escaping each time and projecting an image of strength.
US President Donald Trump was evacuated after shots were fired during the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner at the Hilton in Washington, D.C. on April 25. This incident brought attention to the fact that Trump had been exposed to at least three shooting incidents over a 21-month period beginning in July 2024.
1st Attempt on July 13, 2024
The first event happened during an outdoor gathering in Butler County, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. During President Trump's second campaign event, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was positioned on the top of a neighbouring building, shot eight bullets at him from an AR-15-style weapon.
Trump's right ear was slightly touched by one bullet. Two individuals, David Dutch and James Copenhaver, were gravely injured. A Secret Service sniper killed Crooks on the spot.
Immediately after being shot, President Trump stood up with blood on his face, raised his right fist, and shouted, "Fight, Fight, Fight."
2nd Attempt on September 15, 2024
The second event happened at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15, 2024, two months later. With an AK-47-style weapon and ballistic plates, Ryan Routh, 58, of Hawaii, waited in the brush outside the sixth hole's fence for over twelve hours.
Secret Service agent Robert Firkaly was performing an advance sweep when he noticed the muzzle directed from the bushes and fired four shots toward it just before President Trump went from the fifth to the sixth hole.
Following Firkaly's gunshot, Routh left in a car without firing a shot, but he was apprehended on a neighbouring highway. Two bags and an AK-47-style weapon with a scope were discovered in the woods.
Routh was found guilty on all five counts in September 2025 and, on Feb. 4, 2026, received a life sentence and an additional seven years for a firearms offense.
3rd Attempt on April 25, 2025
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were escorted out of the White House Correspondents’ dinner after loud, unidentified bangs were heard at the venue, prompting a swift response by the Secret Service.
The three instances took place in various locations: a private golf course, an outdoor rally, and a gathering of the president, vice president, state and defence secretary, and the director of the FBI. Each time, President Trump was exposed to the possibility of shooting in a different way and managed to escape unharmed.
President Trump replied to each event by projecting the image of a powerful leader. He took the initiative to publicise the instances in front of the media rather than reducing outside activity in preparation for follow-up attempts.
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