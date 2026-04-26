1st Attempt on July 13, 2024

The first event happened during an outdoor gathering in Butler County, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. During President Trump's second campaign event, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was positioned on the top of a neighbouring building, shot eight bullets at him from an AR-15-style weapon.

Trump's right ear was slightly touched by one bullet. Two individuals, David Dutch and James Copenhaver, were gravely injured. A Secret Service sniper killed Crooks on the spot.

Immediately after being shot, President Trump stood up with blood on his face, raised his right fist, and shouted, "Fight, Fight, Fight."