A 31-year-old man from Torrance, California, identified as Cole Allen, has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Secret Service checkpoint during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The suspect was carrying a shotgun and a pistol, and a Secret Service member was shot but is reportedly in good spirits.

A 31-year-old man from Torrance, California has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting incident that disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. According to police, the suspect is being held and is in the hospital. According to three people who spoke with CBS News, he is Torrance resident Cole Allen, 31. According to two people familiar with the inquiry, he was carrying a pistol and a shotgun.

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The suspect reportedly received a master's degree in computer science in 2025 after graduating from Cal Tech with a degree in engineering in 2017. Although officials have not yet formally verified Allen's identity, he is presently in arrest. Cole Tomas Allen was also mentioned as the suspect by Laura Loomer.

What Happened At White House Dinner?

During the White House Correspondents' Dinner, a person carrying several weapons stormed a Secret Service checkpoint, requiring a quick security reaction, according to authorities.

According to a news conference by D.C. Police Chief Jeffrey W. Carroll, the man approached the checkpoint with a shotgun, a pistol, and multiple knives, according to the New York Post. He said that the suspect was sent to a nearby hospital for assessment after not being hit by gunshots.

After being shot during the incident, a US Secret Service member was taken to a hospital and was reportedly "in good spirits," according to Carroll. He highlighted that the Secret Service's security strategy for the high-profile event “worked.”

US President Trump On Shooter

Describing the shooter as a “lone wolf”, Trump said that one officer was shot, but is “doing great" as he was protected by a bullet-proof vest. The shooter was “taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service, and they acted very quickly," the US President added as he suggested that other senior US officials were evacuated from the event in Washington, DC, immediately.