Israel's military tracked a projectile from Yemen and launched airstrikes on Iranian cities. This escalation occurred despite US President Donald Trump urging Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid retaliation and prioritize a diplomatic deal with Iran.

Israel-Iran Military Escalation

In another major security development amidst escalating regional volatility, the Israeli military announced it has tracked a projectile fired from the direction of Yemen heading towards Israeli territory. In a brief statement regarding the incoming aerial threat, military authorities confirmed, "Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat."

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The development occurs against the backdrop of sharply rising friction across West Asia following the recent cross-border missile strikes exchanged between Iran and Israel. While air defence sirens and emergency alerts were triggered as counter-measure operations commenced, the military command did not immediately release specific information regarding the exact launch site or potential casualties and damage. This multi-front escalation intensified as Israel launched targeted airstrikes against Iran, triggering widespread detonations across several critical cities, according to Iranian state media. Citing the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), state media reported that the sounds of explosions have been reported in the Iranian cities of Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan. The IRGC further alleged that the Israeli military reportedly used "air-launched ballistic missiles" in the attack. Confirming the operation, the Israel Defense Forces stated early Monday that it has struck military targets in the western and central region of Iran, though further specific details were not immediately available.

US Urges Restraint, Pushes for Iran Deal

This kinetic escalation follows a high-level diplomatic intervention from Washington. Axios reported that US President Donald Trump has asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran's recent missile attack, citing a senior US official and an Israeli source familiar with the conversation.

Later, during a telephonic interview with the Financial Times, Trump asserted that the Israeli Prime Minister will have no option but to accept whatever agreement Washington reaches with Iran, emphasising that the final executive decisions rest with him. "He won't have any choice," Trump said in a phone interview with the Financial Times. Making his position even clearer, Trump added: "I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn't call the shots."

These sharp remarks from the US President came after the cross-border escalation marked the most serious violation yet of the ceasefire that was agreed upon in early April. Despite the heavy missile bombardment, Trump indicated that he does not want Israel to retaliate.

Prior to his conversation with Netanyahu, Trump told Axios that he planned to urge the Israeli leader not to respond militarily to Iran's missile attack. A senior US official stated that the Trump administration had not given Israel a "green light" for its strike in Beirut on Sunday. The official noted that Trump utilised the telephone call with Netanyahu to argue that the current juncture was not the time for further escalation. "He told Netanyahu to hold off because 'we are close to doing something good in terms of a deal,'" the official said. The US administration reportedly believes there is still a viable opportunity to secure an agreement with Iran and wants to prevent any action that could derail those diplomatic efforts. The official stated that while Netanyahu pushed back during the conversation, he ultimately "pseudo-agreed" to stand down and avoid immediate retaliation. The exchange was reportedly far less confrontational than a tense discussion between the two leaders last week. The senior official further noted that Trump did not raise his voice during Sunday's discussion, adding, "We think the president bought a little bit of time. He is pretty adamant that we are close to a deal with Iran. I don't think anything is imminent in terms of an Israeli strike."

Trump's Cautious Optimism on Iran Deal

Although Trump remains committed to a diplomatic resolution, he sounded less certain that an agreement with Iran is close than he has in recent months. Since Vice President JD Vance led the first round of talks with Iran, Trump had repeatedly projected optimism about the chances of a breakthrough. This time, however, his tone was more cautious. "I think the deal is going on," Trump told FT, adding, "We'll see what happens."

Even so, he insisted that the missile strikes would not affect his thinking. "The deal may make it on its own merit, or not, but this will not have any effect on it," he said. Conversely, the Trump administration appeared convinced that negotiations with Iran have reached a critical stage. "We are in a moment in time, then why we jeopardise a potential deal when you are in the fourth quarter," the US official told Axios. "The President thinks that we have been in this thing for three months, now is the time to end this thing," the official added.

Military and Economic Pressure as Alternatives

When asked about the potential consequences if negotiations ultimately collapsed, Trump's response suggested that military options remain on the table. "It means one of two things," he said. "Number one, it would mean that possibly we would go in and take care of the rest of the place that we didn't take care of militarily," he told FT.

Trump then pointed to economic pressure as another alternative. "Or it would just mean that we would keep the blockade on Iran because the blockade has probably been more powerful than any attack that was ever made on that country," he said.

Iran's Counter-Threat

Meanwhile, state-run media reported Sunday that a senior advisor to Iran's supreme leader stated Tehran has threatened to block Bab al-Mandab, another vital maritime corridor in the Middle East, if Israel escalates its attack. (ANI)