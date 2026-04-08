A major political storm has erupted in the United States after President Donald Trump made a strong warning about Iran, saying that 'a whole civilisation will die tonight'.

The remark has led to sharp reactions from Democratic leaders, many of whom are now openly calling for his removal from office. Some are pushing for impeachment, while others want action under the 25th Amendment.

The situation has once again raised a big question: can Trump really be removed from power?

What Trump said and why it caused outrage

The controversy began after Trump posted on Truth Social, his social media platform. In the post, he warned of massive destruction in Iran if certain demands were not met.

The statement came at a tense moment, as the US and Iran were already facing serious conflict. Trump had reportedly set a deadline for Iran to agree to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route.

His warning about an entire civilisation drew immediate criticism. Many leaders said such language was too extreme and dangerous, especially given the risk of war.