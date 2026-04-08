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Impeach Or Remove? Trump Faces Heat Over Iran 'Civilization' Threat As Mental Fitness Questioned
Trump faces growing calls for removal after warning that 'a whole civilisation will die' in Iran. Democrats have pushed for impeachment and action under 25th Amendment, citing concerns over his statements and mental fitness.
Fresh political storm in Washington
A major political storm has erupted in the United States after President Donald Trump made a strong warning about Iran, saying that 'a whole civilisation will die tonight'.
The remark has led to sharp reactions from Democratic leaders, many of whom are now openly calling for his removal from office. Some are pushing for impeachment, while others want action under the 25th Amendment.
The situation has once again raised a big question: can Trump really be removed from power?
What Trump said and why it caused outrage
The controversy began after Trump posted on Truth Social, his social media platform. In the post, he warned of massive destruction in Iran if certain demands were not met.
The statement came at a tense moment, as the US and Iran were already facing serious conflict. Trump had reportedly set a deadline for Iran to agree to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route.
His warning about an entire civilisation drew immediate criticism. Many leaders said such language was too extreme and dangerous, especially given the risk of war.
Democrats demand impeachment
Soon after the post, several Democrats stepped forward with strong reactions.
Representative John Larson had already introduced articles of impeachment earlier, accusing Trump of misusing war powers and committing serious violations. Representative Mike Quigley also supported the move.
Other leaders joined in. Representative Ilhan Omar openly backed impeachment and questioned why Republicans were not taking action.
These calls show that a section of lawmakers believes Trump’s actions go beyond normal political behaviour.
'Threat of genocide', says Ocasio-Cortez
One of the strongest reactions came from Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
She described Trump’s statement as a 'threat of genocide' and said it was serious enough to justify removal from office. She also raised concerns about his mental condition, saying he could not be trusted to lead.
Her comments added to growing concerns among critics who believe Trump’s recent behaviour is risky and unpredictable.
Calls to use the 25th Amendment
While some Democrats are pushing for impeachment, others are suggesting a different route.
Representative Ro Khanna called for invoking Section 4 of the 25th Amendment. This provision allows the vice president and the Cabinet to declare a president unfit to perform duties.
Khanna said that if Congress is serious, it must act quickly. He argued that Trump’s statements pose a danger and require urgent action.
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also supported removing Trump “one way or another,” adding pressure on political leaders to respond.
Ceasefire fails to calm tensions
Later the same day, there was an announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran. However, this did not reduce the anger among Democrats.
Representative Melanie Stansbury said that agreeing to a ceasefire does not erase the seriousness of Trump’s earlier threat.
Many leaders argued that the damage had already been done, and that such statements cannot be ignored just because tensions eased for the moment.
Questions raised over mental health
Trump’s remarks have also restarted a long-running debate about his mental fitness.
Critics pointed to his recent posts, including one where he used strong language while asking Iran to act on a key issue. They say such behaviour is not suitable for a president.
When asked about these concerns, Trump dismissed them. He said he had not heard such claims and added that if anything, more people like him are needed.
His supporters strongly reject the criticism. They argue that such attacks are political in nature and meant to weaken him.
White House defends the president
The White House has firmly pushed back against the criticism.
Spokesperson Davis Ingle called the impeachment talk “pathetic” and said Democrats have been targeting Trump since before he took office.
He added that the President is working on policies supported by millions of voters and remains focused on his agenda.
Some Republicans express concern
While most Republicans have avoided direct criticism, a few leaders have spoken out.
Senator Lisa Murkowski said the statement about destroying a civilisation cannot be defended as a simple negotiating tactic.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called the remarks “evil and madness” and even supported the idea of using the 25th Amendment.
Senator Ron Johnson said he hoped the comments were only “bluster” and not a real plan.
Representative Nathaniel Moran also said he does not support such extreme actions.
These reactions show that even within Trump’s party, there are concerns about his language.
Can Trump really be removed?
Despite the growing calls, removing a US president is not easy.
Impeachment requires a majority vote in the House of Representatives and then a two-thirds vote in the Senate to remove the president.
The 25th Amendment also has a high bar. It needs support from the vice president and most of the Cabinet. If the president challenges the move, Congress must again approve it with a two-thirds majority.
At present, Republicans control Congress, and there is no clear sign that Trump’s Cabinet would act against him.
Because of this, experts say removal is unlikely in the current situation.
Trump's past impeachment history
This is not the first time Trump has faced impeachment calls.
During his earlier term as president, he was impeached twice by the House of Representatives. However, he was acquitted both times in the Senate and remained in office.
In the current term as well, there have been occasional attempts to start impeachment proceedings, but none have gained enough support.
What this means going forward
The latest controversy highlights deep political divisions in the United States.
On one side, critics believe Trump’s statements are dangerous and demand immediate action. On the other, his supporters see these reactions as politically motivated attacks.
The situation also shows how foreign policy decisions can quickly turn into domestic political crises.
For now, while the calls for removal are strong, the chances of actual action remain low. However, the issue is likely to continue shaping political debates in the coming days.
Trump’s warning about Iran has triggered one of the strongest political reactions in recent times.
While Democrats push for impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment, the legal and political barriers remain high.
The controversy has once again raised questions about leadership, responsibility and the limits of political speech during times of conflict.
Whether any action will be taken or not, the debate itself shows how serious the situation has become in Washington.
(With inputs from agencies)
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