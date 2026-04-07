US President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Iran, saying “a whole civilisation will die tonight” if no agreement is reached before the latest deadline. The warning is linked to tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route. While Trump has repeatedly extended deadlines, uncertainty remains over possible US action.

Donald Trump has once again warned Iran to reach an agreement before a new deadline, using very strong words in a post on Truth Social. He said that if a deal is not reached, “a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again.” He added that he does not want this to happen but believes it could. Trump also called the moment one of the most important in world history, saying, “We will find out tonight.”

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His post on Truth Social read, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!"

Deadline linked to Strait of Hormuz crisis

The warning is connected to tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil routes. Trump had earlier given Iran 48 hours to reopen the waterway. He warned of serious attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure if the route remained closed.

The deadline of 8 pm EST in the United States falls in the early hours of Wednesday in India.

Repeated extensions create uncertainty

Although Trump had set a strict deadline, it has been extended several times. The original 48-hour ultimatum has now stretched to a total of 408 hours. The first extension added five days, followed by another 10 days in late March. The latest deadline is now set for April 7.

These repeated delays have created uncertainty about what action the US might take next.

Mixed signals on possible action

Trump has continued to issue strong warnings but has also suggested that action could still be avoided.

He said that any planned attack could be called off at the last moment depending on the situation. At the same time, he spoke about possible “regime change” and a future with “smarter and less radicalised” leadership in Iran.

This mix of tough language and flexibility has made the situation difficult to predict.

Global importance of the Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global oil supply. In 2025, around one-third of the world’s crude oil passed through this narrow waterway.

Any disruption to this route can affect oil prices and energy supply across the world.

Because of this, the current tension has raised serious concerns about global economic stability and regional peace.

World watches closely as deadline nears

As the April 7 deadline approaches, there is no clear indication from the US administration on what will happen next. Observers say the repeated extensions suggest that diplomatic talks may still be ongoing behind the scenes.

At the same time, the strong warnings show that the situation remains serious.

Countries around the world are closely watching developments, as any escalation could have major global consequences.

(With inputs from AFP)