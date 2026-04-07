Tensions in the Middle East have increased sharply after fresh strikes hit Kharg Island, Iran’s most important oil export hub.

Iran’s Mehr news agency reported that several explosions were heard on the island after what it called attacks by the “American-Zionist enemy”. The island lies off Iran’s western coast and is a key part of its oil industry.

Journalist Barak Ravid, citing a US official, said the United States carried out strikes on military targets on the island.

US says oil facilities were not targeted

American officials have said that the strikes were aimed only at military targets. Reports from outlets such as The New York Times and CNN quoted officials saying oil infrastructure was not hit.

This claim is important because Kharg Island handles a large share of Iran’s oil exports. Any damage to oil facilities could affect global energy supply.

בכיר אמריקני אמר כי התקיפות על האי ח׳ארג, בשעות הבוקר המוקדמות של יום שלישי לפי שעון החוף המזרחי, לא כוונו נגד תשתיות הנפט באי, אלא היו "תקיפות חוזרות" על מטרות צבאיות שכבר הותקפו בעבר https://t.co/RZDRRJVuqL — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 7, 2026

The strikes come shortly after reports that the US hit around 50 military targets on the island earlier on Tuesday.