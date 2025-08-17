Image Credit : Getty

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo was subjected to a racist attack from a Liverpool fan during the opening game of the English Premier League. The match was briefly halted after half an hour when Semenyo told referee Anthony Taylor of the incident and both managers were informed. A Liverpool fan who had been seen gesturing towards the Ghanaian as he took a throw-in was led away by police at half-time. Semenyo showed remarkable poise to not only continue but go on to score twice in the second half as Bournemouth came within minutes of holding the defending champions to a draw until late strikes by Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah. In a statement, Liverpool said: "We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society or football. "The club is unable to comment further as tonight’s alleged incident is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, which we will support fully."