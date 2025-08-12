Georgina Rodríguez, a model and entrepreneur with a $10 million net worth, has stared in a Netflix series while Cristiano Ronaldo, with a $1 billion net worth, recently signed a $700 million deal with Al-Nassr.

After announcing their engagement, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have planned for the future in more ways than one. Reports claim that the couple has an agreement in place to secure her financial stability if they ever part ways. According to Portugal's TV GUIA magazine, Georgina would get a monthly pension of over $114,000 for life. She would also get Ronaldo's mansion in Madrid's La Finca district, worth around $5.64 million. The property spans 950 square meters on a 4,000-square-meter estate. Their love story began in 2016 when Georgina worked as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. Ronaldo came in one day, and both said it was “love at first sight.” That meeting changed both of their lives forever. Over the years, they have built a strong family life together, welcoming daughters Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, while Georgina has also lovingly embraced the role of raising Ronaldo’s three other children. Their journey has been filled with both joy and sorrow, including the heartbreaking loss of one of their newborn twins, a boy, in 2022.



Born in Argentina and raised in the Spanish town of Jaca, Georgina’s path took her from dance training to retail jobs before moving into modelling and entrepreneurship. She has graced fashion campaigns, launched her own ventures, and starred in the hit Netflix reality series I Am Georgina, offering a glimpse into her glamorous yet grounded life. Now splitting their time between Europe and Saudi Arabia—where Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr after an illustrious career with clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United—the couple has taken their next big step. After years of speculation, Ronaldo finally popped the question, and Georgina’s answer was a resounding yes, sealed with love, a smile, and a dazzling ring.

What is Georgina's and Ronaldo's Net Worth?

Georgina Rodríguez has come a long way from her early days in retail, transforming herself into an internationally recognized model and media personality. She has worked with luxury fashion houses such as Gucci, Prada, and Chanel, and appeared on the covers of leading fashion magazines. Her influence extends beyond the runway, with a massive social media following that cements her status as a global style icon. Since 2022, she has starred in her own Netflix reality series, which offers an intimate look at her life as a mother, entrepreneur, and partner to football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. In addition to her modelling and television work, Rodríguez has ventured into business by launching her own athleisure brand, further expanding her portfolio and personal brand.

Georgina Rodríguez’s estimated net worth of around $10 million is substantial in its own right, though it pales in comparison to Ronaldo’s fortune, which is believed to be close to $1 billion. Cristiano Ronaldo has recently renewed his contract with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, a staggering deal reportedly worth $700 million. According to Forbes, the football icon brings in approximately $225 million a year from his on-field earnings, with an additional $50 million coming from endorsements and other ventures. Back in 2009, Ronaldo made headlines when he became the most expensive football transfer at the time, marking the beginning of a new era in his already illustrious career.