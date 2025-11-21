A HAL Tejas fighter jet crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, with the incident occurring at around 2:10 pm local time. Thick black smoke rose from Al Maktoum International Airport as spectators watched in shock.

India's Tejas fighter jet crashed on Friday during a flying display at the Dubai Air Show, sending black smoke over Al Maktoum International Airport as shocked spectators looked on. The aircraft, identified as an Indian HAL Tejas taking part in a demonstration, went down at around 2:10 pm local time. The pilot died after sustaining injuries, the Indian Air Force informed in a post on X.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

IAF confirms crash and pilot's death

The Indian Air Force confirmed on X that a Tejas fighter aircraft crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. The IAF said the pilot suffered fatal injuries in the accident, adding that it deeply regrets the loss and stands with the pilot’s family in their time of grief. The force also announced that a court of inquiry has been set up to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Emergency sirens were heard immediately after the crash. The Dubai Air Show, held at the city’s second airport, had been drawing global attention this week for major aircraft orders from Emirates and FlyDubai.

Scroll to load tweet…

About the HAL Tejas fighter jet

The HAL Tejas is a single-engine, multi-role light combat aircraft created in India through a joint effort between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA). The name 'Tejas', which means radiance in Sanskrit, was adopted in 2003. The delta-wing jet is largely home-grown, and its newer Mark 1A version includes modern avionics, an AESA radar and stronger electronic warfare features.